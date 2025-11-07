Hailey Bieber’s Fish Manicure Has Me Itching for a Winter Vacation
Mark my words, sardine nails are going to be a thing.
Hailey Bieber is pretty much the queen of the glazed donut manicure, but every once in a while she steps outside her box of muted nail designs and gives us something colorful and maximalist. Last summer, for example, she wore "farmers market nails" featuring fruit and vegetable designs, and now she's back with another vacation-inspired manicure.
On Nov. 6, the Rhode founder shared an Instagram carousel featuring a series of photos taken during her time celebrating Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday with friends on an undisclosed island. For their island getaway, Bieber chose to wear a seafood manicure that featured various fishy designs on each nail. On one nail had a drawing of a shrimp while another featured a goldfish. Her middle finger was painted with a dark gray, French tip design with a lemon slice above her cuticle, and her pinky nail was painted a bright yellow color with a red flower on top. As always, the manicure was the work of her go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt.
Bieber has made a habit out of giving her nails a tropical spin every time she goes on vacation. A few months ago (after she officially declared butter yellow nails out of fashion), she wore a lemon drop manicure featuring a lemon yellow base with silver polka dots.
Shop some nail essentials you'll need to recreate Hailey Bieber's fishy nail design ahead.
