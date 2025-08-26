There's nothing I love more than getting a fresh white pedicure in the summertime—I know it's pretty polarizing as a nail color, but something about seeing a crisp, bright hue against my skin tone is so satisfying, not to mention that white nails just look expensive. That being said, as a white toe enthusiast, I'm currently planning out my lineup of fall pedicure colors as I write this, but Hailey Bieber just reminded me that white pedicure season isn't over just yet.

The Rhode founder shared a series of photos to Instagram on Aug. 25 where she's seen celebrating her son Jack's first birthday and sitting poolside with Kendall Jenner. In a few photos, you can see that she and Kendall are both wearing white nail polish on their toes, so we clearly know where Bieber stands on the white nail debate. White is usually categorized as a summer color, and even though fall is fast approaching, these snaps reminded me that I have about one more white pedicure in me before the new season officially starts.

Bieber's never been one to not wear a neutral nail color. She's become known for popularizing glazed donut nails, which is essentially just a nude manicure with a soft, pearly chrome overlay to give it a little extra shine. She's also not the only celebrity who's pro-white nail polish. Last fall, Rihanna stepped out in London wearing a white pedicure, while Bieber revealed that her husband personally requested that she wear a "milky white" color on her nails after giving birth last summer. Jennifer Lopez also wore a milky white manicure a few months prior that featured two nail colors that her manicurist, Tom Bachik, blended specifically for her.

If you're thinking of ending summer with a freshly-painted set of white toes, read ahead for some of the best nail polishes to grab for the look.

