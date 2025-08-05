Although I’m loath to say that summer is over (I’m a Leo and it’s still our season, damnit!), I can’t deny that the fashion and beauty industries move a little faster than the traditional calendar. Autumnal trends are popping up all over my FYP and suddenly my online browsing is geared less towards linen and more towards lightweight sweaters and over-the-knee boots. The same goes for my beauty routine. I’m getting prepped to swap in a heavier moisturizer for my gel-water formula, my camel coat blonde is receiving a slightly darker gloss, and my bi-monthly manicures are on the precipice of rich, moody shades. I mean, twist my arm, but I love discovering the hottest nail polish trends for any season, so I went ahead and did the heavy lifting for you—all the better to preserve your fresh mani.

So, if you’re looking to ease out of the pastel and rainbow French manicures of the steamy summer in favor of a fresh, transitional weather look, here are my top five predictions for fall 2025’s most in-demand nail polish colors.

Wine Stain Red

Red nails are a perennial favorite, but the cooler season calls for a richer tone than summer’s cherry shades. Look for deep berry, wine-coded colors.

OPI Nail Lacquer - Malaga Wine $11.99 at Ulta Beauty I’m so deeply obsessed with this shade. It just needs a glass of burgundy to finish off the look. JINsoon Coquette $18 at Jinsoon For the best of the best fashion-forward colors, always turn to JINsoon. This shade is so positively luxe it hurts.

Moody Dark Blue

Never overlook blue nails. While a powdery, robin’s egg-blue dominated summer, expensive-looking dark blues will reign in the fall.

Chanel Le Vernis - Fugueuse $33 at Chanel So dark it’s almost black, this ridiculously gorgeous dark blue lacquer is just begging for a spot in your fall nail rotation. Dazzle Dry Blue Blood $22 at Amazon Add a little sparkle to your dark blue mani for an eye-catching midnight sky effect.

Luxe Chocolate

Chocolate brown tones are going to be everywhere for fall, from your closet to your nails.

Hannah Baxter plays around with come-hither bronze and wine stain red shades. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Rich Emerald

I adore green nails for an unexpected manicure that feels like a true accessory. A luxury emerald shade is ideal for the upcoming season.

Londontown Vibe $16 at Londontown The name of this polish is spot-on. It’s a mysterious vibe best paired with your best suede jacket and a lot of attitude. Hermès 65 Vert Egyptien $62 at Nordstrom The only thing better than how chic this bottle looks on your vanity is the stunning cool green shade.

Come-Hither Bronze

Metallic and chrome nails are nothing new to serious mani fans, but I predict that warmer bronze tones will take over once the weather turns chilly.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manucurist Bronzé $14 at us.manucurist.com The glow on this non-toxic nail polish is so mesmerising, I think I need it on my next pedicure as well. Dazzle Dry Raise Your Glass $22 at Amazon This stunning quick-dry nail polish is ready for your next night on the town in five minutes flat.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.