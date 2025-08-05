10 Fall Nail Colors to Bring to Your Next Manicure Appointment

Although I’m loath to say that summer is over (I’m a Leo and it’s still our season, damnit!), I can’t deny that the fashion and beauty industries move a little faster than the traditional calendar. Autumnal trends are popping up all over my FYP and suddenly my online browsing is geared less towards linen and more towards lightweight sweaters and over-the-knee boots. The same goes for my beauty routine. I’m getting prepped to swap in a heavier moisturizer for my gel-water formula, my camel coat blonde is receiving a slightly darker gloss, and my bi-monthly manicures are on the precipice of rich, moody shades. I mean, twist my arm, but I love discovering the hottest nail polish trends for any season, so I went ahead and did the heavy lifting for you—all the better to preserve your fresh mani.

So, if you’re looking to ease out of the pastel and rainbow French manicures of the steamy summer in favor of a fresh, transitional weather look, here are my top five predictions for fall 2025’s most in-demand nail polish colors.

Wine Stain Red

Red nails are a perennial favorite, but the cooler season calls for a richer tone than summer’s cherry shades. Look for deep berry, wine-coded colors.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Reds/oranges/yellows - Malaga Wine
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Malaga Wine

I’m so deeply obsessed with this shade. It just needs a glass of burgundy to finish off the look.

Coquette
JINsoon
Coquette

For the best of the best fashion-forward colors, always turn to JINsoon. This shade is so positively luxe it hurts.

Moody Dark Blue

Never overlook blue nails. While a powdery, robin’s egg-blue dominated summer, expensive-looking dark blues will reign in the fall.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis - Fugueuse

So dark it’s almost black, this ridiculously gorgeous dark blue lacquer is just begging for a spot in your fall nail rotation.

Dazzle Dry
Dazzle Dry
Blue Blood

Add a little sparkle to your dark blue mani for an eye-catching midnight sky effect.

Luxe Chocolate

Chocolate brown tones are going to be everywhere for fall, from your closet to your nails.

Nail Lacquer - Ryder
Zoya
Ryder

I always return to this cult-classic brown polish and it never fails to make my nails look crazy expensive.

Boho Rodeo Salon Quality Nail Polish Collection - Sepia Retreat
Essie
Sepia Retreat

From the brand’s Rodeo Collection, this almond brown shade is drop-dead gorgeous.

Rich Emerald

I adore green nails for an unexpected manicure that feels like a true accessory. A luxury emerald shade is ideal for the upcoming season.

Londontown, Vibe
Londontown
Vibe

The name of this polish is spot-on. It’s a mysterious vibe best paired with your best suede jacket and a lot of attitude.

Green Hermès nail polish
Hermès
65 Vert Egyptien

The only thing better than how chic this bottle looks on your vanity is the stunning cool green shade.

Come-Hither Bronze

Metallic and chrome nails are nothing new to serious mani fans, but I predict that warmer bronze tones will take over once the weather turns chilly.

Bronzé
Manucurist
Bronzé

The glow on this non-toxic nail polish is so mesmerising, I think I need it on my next pedicure as well.

Amazon.com : Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer (step 3) - Raise Your Glass Lacquer - a Glittering Copper. Full-Coverage Metallic. (0.5 Fl Oz) : Beauty & Personal Care
Dazzle Dry
Raise Your Glass

This stunning quick-dry nail polish is ready for your next night on the town in five minutes flat.

