10 Fall Nail Colors to Bring to Your Next Manicure Appointment
Cool weather, cooler shades.
Although I’m loath to say that summer is over (I’m a Leo and it’s still our season, damnit!), I can’t deny that the fashion and beauty industries move a little faster than the traditional calendar. Autumnal trends are popping up all over my FYP and suddenly my online browsing is geared less towards linen and more towards lightweight sweaters and over-the-knee boots. The same goes for my beauty routine. I’m getting prepped to swap in a heavier moisturizer for my gel-water formula, my camel coat blonde is receiving a slightly darker gloss, and my bi-monthly manicures are on the precipice of rich, moody shades. I mean, twist my arm, but I love discovering the hottest nail polish trends for any season, so I went ahead and did the heavy lifting for you—all the better to preserve your fresh mani.
So, if you’re looking to ease out of the pastel and rainbow French manicures of the steamy summer in favor of a fresh, transitional weather look, here are my top five predictions for fall 2025’s most in-demand nail polish colors.
Wine Stain Red
Red nails are a perennial favorite, but the cooler season calls for a richer tone than summer’s cherry shades. Look for deep berry, wine-coded colors.
Moody Dark Blue
Never overlook blue nails. While a powdery, robin’s egg-blue dominated summer, expensive-looking dark blues will reign in the fall.
Luxe Chocolate
Chocolate brown tones are going to be everywhere for fall, from your closet to your nails.
I always return to this cult-classic brown polish and it never fails to make my nails look crazy expensive.
Rich Emerald
I adore green nails for an unexpected manicure that feels like a true accessory. A luxury emerald shade is ideal for the upcoming season.
The name of this polish is spot-on. It’s a mysterious vibe best paired with your best suede jacket and a lot of attitude.
Come-Hither Bronze
Metallic and chrome nails are nothing new to serious mani fans, but I predict that warmer bronze tones will take over once the weather turns chilly.
The glow on this non-toxic nail polish is so mesmerising, I think I need it on my next pedicure as well.
