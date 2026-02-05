Every Well-Dressed Woman I Know Exclusively Wears French Tips on Her Toes
They're a trend that’s aged well.
I realized the French pedicure was back while I was people-watching at the Ritz in Naples two weeks ago—specifically when I noted that every well-dressed woman I passed seemed to have the exact same French tip toes. Poolside, at lunch, gliding through the lobby in leather Hermès sandals: clean nails, sheer polish, and that unmistakable white tip.
At this point, I'll acknowledge that I was thinking too hard about other people's toes—but can you blame me? I love clocking the quiet luxury trends the ultra-rich casually collect, if only for investigative beauty journalism. (And, fine, for spectacle.) But this French pedicure wasn't the one I remembered. Instead of the stark white-and-pink contrast that used to feel like a default vacation choice, this one was softened and pared back. The bases were milky or barely there, and the tips were much thinner. It looked expensive in the way the best things do: not flashy, just impossibly chic and polished. Which, frankly, is the point.
After years of hyper-long nails, high-contrast designs, and manicures that look incredible on Instagram but punish you during grow-out, the pendulum is swinging back to refinement. And if you want to make it feel more current, you can still…just skip the elaborate nail art. Try a softer tip shade, or add a chrome or glassy finish instead.
Ahead, the best French tip toe nail designs that will carry you through the last stretch of winter—and straight into spring, just in time to break out all your sandals.
Video courtesy of @beauty_secretslb
The Safe Bet
There's a reason the classic French tip never fully went away. It's the pedicure version of a crisp white button-down or your favorite pair of jeans. This time around, to make it more modern, ask for a thinner tip and a sheer base—it changes everything.
A Little Shimmer
A shimmer base catches the light as you move in a way that reads glossy and expensive. It's also one of the easiest ways to make a neutral pedicure feel elevated without committing to a full design.
Clean and Milky
The milky French pedicure is the one that made me stop and stare in Naples. It looks softer than the old-school pink base, and it's wildly flattering on everyone. It's also extremely forgiving as it grows out, which is honestly half the appeal.
Flirty French
Valentine's Day nail trends can get cheesy fast, but French tip toes make it easier to keep things cute without going full-on theme. Swap the white tip for a soft red, blush pink, or even a deep berry. Or, add a few little hearts like @lechatnails. It's romantic, but still wearable long after February 14.
The Icy Upgrade
Hailey Bieber, you deserve your flowers. The chrome nail trend is not going anywhere, and with a million iterations stemming from the OG (hi, glass nails and glazed donut nails), it's a safe bet to elevate any French pedicure.
Quiet Details
This is the kind of nail art that perfectly suits this trend: the kind you don't notice until you're close up. Keep the base a sheerer color and the tip thin and clean, then add one tiny star (or another shape)—tucked near the corner of the nail.
French, But Fun
A colored tip is the easiest way to switch things up without abandoning the signature French detail. Keep the base sheer, and add a little pop of color. For winter, an icy blue, for spring, a butter yellow.
