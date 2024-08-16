Justin Bieber Personally Requested Hailey Bieber’s Take on the Milky White Manicure Trend
“Hubbies request.”
For about two years, I thought Hailey Bieber was the CEO and head woman in charge of nail trends. The second she dusts a chrome finish on her cream nails, a glazed donut obsession arises. The pale yellow manicure at her baby shower earlier this month? It led to a butter yellow nail trend tizzy.
But on Friday, August 16, new information landed on Instagram that has me thinking a certain husband, one Justin Bieber, might have everything to do with the most popular summer nail trend. “Hubbies request, milky white,” Hailey’s go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, captioned a photo from the Rhode founder’s most recent Instagram. In the image, Mrs. Bieber takes a selfie with creamy white nails on full display.
This Justin-selected shade is a bit out of the ordinary for Hailey. The model (and mom-to-be) typically opts for funkier fingers, including farmers market-inspired stickers or floral designs. Still, the creamy hue, which grasps a peach-colored Rhode phone case, is slightly reminiscent of the bubble bath nail trend—and appears to take a page out of Meghan Markle’s playbook.
The Duchess of Sussex touched down for her Colombia royal tour yesterday with a nearly identical creamy white manicure to match her cream, $4,700 Loro Piana bag. Markle has historically gravitated toward milky white hues, with CND’s Negligee and Unmasked as known favorites.
“The bubble bath manicure is the answer to the question, How would a ‘clean girl’ do her nails in 2024?” celebrity nail artist Rita Remark previously told Marie Claire. Defined by a soft pink-meets-white hue, it’s a versatile neutral the looks good across all skin tones.
The milky white manicure's popularity doesn’t stop and start with Hailey and Duchess Meghan. Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and even Zendaya have all given the nail trend their stamp of approval. It’s easy to see why: The color is elegant, sophisticated, and perfect for summer.
