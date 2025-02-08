Kendall Jenner Skips Pants for Nothing But a Sculpted Fur Coat

Having just walked for Calvin Klein at New York Fashion Week—in front of the brand's OG muses, Kate Moss and Christy Turlington—Kendall Jenner was spotted in Greenwich Village wearing an in-demand fur coat as a mini dress.

Although Jenner's outfit included an exceedingly tiny pair of shorts, her Phoebe Philo Teddy Jacket in warm vanilla shearling doubled as a mini dress. The stunning coat is described as "plush and airy," with a "silk satin lining," and retails for $11,000. The model—who is styled by Dani Michelle—completed her outfit with black shorts, sheer black pantyhose, and black pumps. She wore her hair in a slicked-back updo.

Jenner is a fan of Phoebe Philo's clothing, and has been photographed wearing the designer's coats on multiple occasions. Following her December 2023 breakup from Bad Bunny, the reality star was seen wearing a luxurious $27,000 fur coat from the former Céline creative director's eponymous collection.

Kendall Jenner wears a Phoebe Philo fur coat as a mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images))

Phoebe Philo Phoebe Philo Teddy Jacket in Warm Vanilla Shearling $11,000 at Phoebe Philo

Also in 2023, Jenner opted for an outfit comprised purely of Philo's namesake brand, including a black leather bomber jacket with a cape-like neckline.

Jenner's fur coat sighting amid New York Fashion Week was preceded by a much more covered up outing. Prior to walking the runway for Calvin Klein, Jenner grabbed dinner with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Covering her face with a tartan scarf, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen carrying a minimalist designer bag and a Gucci starter waller. A long gray coat and black loafers completed her outfit.

Kendall Jenner forgoes pants, once again. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images))

In August 2023, Jenner discussed her career as a model with Harper's BAZAAR, saying, "It's not always the easiest industry to be in...It can be really cutthroat and intense sometimes." During the same interview, she discussed her decision to enter therapy, explaining, "I feel really balanced right now." Jenner continued, "I started my therapy journey a year and a half ago. I meet with my therapist once a week, so every week I'm learning something new. I'm constantly evolving and just excited to do that."

