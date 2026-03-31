Khloé Kardashian may as well be the queen of the French manicure at this point. Over the last few weeks, she's shuffled between a series of nail designs and colors, from long, coffin nails with glitter polish to a bright cherry red manicure, but now it looks like she's returning to the most neutral design of them all.

Earlier this week, the reality star and Good American founder took to Instagram to share a photo dump featuring a series of mirror selfies she's taken recently. In the photos, she's wearing a matching brown athleisure set with a light brown jacket, but obviously, my eyes went straight to her manicure. If you look closely at her nails, you can see that she's wearing almond-shaped nails with thick French tips, an old-school style that's slowly becoming her new signature.

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

Once considered a dated nail design, the French manicure has been thrust back into the trend cycle in recent years, and even though plenty of its loyalists (read: me) have shaken the classic style up with different colors, textures, and designs, Kardashian is among the many people who have been reviving the thick French manicure trend of the '90s and early 2000s. Last summer, she and Kylie Jenner wore practically identical "deep '90s" French manicures with super-thick white tips, and since then, she's worn the style several more times.

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Not only is a French manicure the perfect neutral design that makes it easy to disguise grown out nails, it's also pretty easy to pull off at home. Read ahead to get the look.

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