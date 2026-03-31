Khloé Kardashian's Thick French Manicure Is Actually Really Easy to Replicate at Home
Like, really easy.
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Khloé Kardashian may as well be the queen of the French manicure at this point. Over the last few weeks, she's shuffled between a series of nail designs and colors, from long, coffin nails with glitter polish to a bright cherry red manicure, but now it looks like she's returning to the most neutral design of them all.
Earlier this week, the reality star and Good American founder took to Instagram to share a photo dump featuring a series of mirror selfies she's taken recently. In the photos, she's wearing a matching brown athleisure set with a light brown jacket, but obviously, my eyes went straight to her manicure. If you look closely at her nails, you can see that she's wearing almond-shaped nails with thick French tips, an old-school style that's slowly becoming her new signature.
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)
A photo posted by on
Once considered a dated nail design, the French manicure has been thrust back into the trend cycle in recent years, and even though plenty of its loyalists (read: me) have shaken the classic style up with different colors, textures, and designs, Kardashian is among the many people who have been reviving the thick French manicure trend of the '90s and early 2000s. Last summer, she and Kylie Jenner wore practically identical "deep '90s" French manicures with super-thick white tips, and since then, she's worn the style several more times.Article continues below
Not only is a French manicure the perfect neutral design that makes it easy to disguise grown out nails, it's also pretty easy to pull off at home. Read ahead to get the look.
To make your tips as precise as possible, use a white nail polish with a thin brush.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.