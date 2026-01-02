Winter is typically the best time of year to break out dark and moody nail colors like deep red, navy blue, and black, but in Dua Lipa's world, fun and festive nail designs will always reign supreme. Last month, for example, she kicked off the holiday season with an almond manicure featuring silver, star-shaped nail stickers, and now she's kicking off the new year with a mesmerizing glitter manicure.

The Radical Optimism singer shared an end-of-year photo dump to Instagram this week that featured snapshots from her New Year's Eve celebrations—and it wouldn't be a Dua Lipa photo dump if we didn't get at least a few photos of an over-the-top manicure. To end the year, Lipa wore oval-shaped nails with confetti nail polish that featured colorful, chunky glitter. Per Instagram, her nails were the work of London-based nail artist Michelle Humphrey.

It's not unheard of to wear glittery or shimmery nail polish around the holidays (New Year's Eve, specifically), but in 2026, the shimmery look isn't just reserved for special occasions. Celebrity manicurist Natalie Minerva previously predicted that glitter nail polishes will be go-to nail colors in the winter and spring, since wearing them is a great way to add some excitement to your nails and offset the gloominess and low energy of the season.

"There’s an edge to [shimmers] that I love," Minerva said. "It's a great color to wear on long or short nails." The trend has already been spotted out in the wild on celebrities like Taylor Swift, who was pictured out on a walk in New York City last month wearing silver nail polish with metallic glitter flakes, and before that, Khloé Kardashian was seen wearing red glitter nails.

To get the look, shop some of the best glitter nail polishes ahead.

