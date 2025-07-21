Khloé Kardashian Chose a Neutral Color For Her Birthday Nails, Like a True Cancer

I can always count on Khloé Kardashian to prove that, in a world full of intricate manicures and complex nail designs, nothing will ever beat a neutral nail. At one point, the Good American founder frequently wore decked-out, bejeweled designs, much like her younger sibling Kylie Jenner, but lately she's been gravitating toward sets with minimal details or just one color. Case in point: Kardashian shared a few snaps from the Care Bears-themed birthday party she threw for herself over the weekend, where she's seen wearing a light pink Care Bears T-shirt with a pale pink manicure. Her nails were styled in their signature coffin shape at a medium length.

Though it's not made clear in the photo, it's possible that the nail tech responsible for Kardashian's manicure is Zola Ganzorigt, who previously painted the reality star's pastel French manicure featuring a cloud design ahead of the launch of her protein popcorn brand, Khloud.

Khloe Kardashian at her Care Bears-themed birthday party. (Image credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian)

Pale and pastel nail colors have been trending all summer, just as the experts predicted they would this year, and stars like Selena Gomez and Rihanna have been wearing light neutral shades on their nails in recent weeks. "They can instantly make you feel like you're on vacation no matter where you live," celebrity manicurist and KISS ambassador Julie Kandalec previously told MC. "The soft tones pop on tan or darker skin tones , yet they still flatter lighter skin tones as well."

To mimic Kardashian's birthday manicure, read ahead to see a few shades that can make the at-home manicure blissfully easy.

