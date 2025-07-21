Khloé Kardashian Chose a Neutral Color For Her Birthday Nails, Like a True Cancer
Our minimalist queen.
I can always count on Khloé Kardashian to prove that, in a world full of intricate manicures and complex nail designs, nothing will ever beat a neutral nail. At one point, the Good American founder frequently wore decked-out, bejeweled designs, much like her younger sibling Kylie Jenner, but lately she's been gravitating toward sets with minimal details or just one color. Case in point: Kardashian shared a few snaps from the Care Bears-themed birthday party she threw for herself over the weekend, where she's seen wearing a light pink Care Bears T-shirt with a pale pink manicure. Her nails were styled in their signature coffin shape at a medium length.
Though it's not made clear in the photo, it's possible that the nail tech responsible for Kardashian's manicure is Zola Ganzorigt, who previously painted the reality star's pastel French manicure featuring a cloud design ahead of the launch of her protein popcorn brand, Khloud.
Pale and pastel nail colors have been trending all summer, just as the experts predicted they would this year, and stars like Selena Gomez and Rihanna have been wearing light neutral shades on their nails in recent weeks. "They can instantly make you feel like you're on vacation no matter where you live," celebrity manicurist and KISS ambassador Julie Kandalecpreviously told MC. "The soft tones pop on tan or darker skin tones, yet they still flatter lighter skin tones as well."
To mimic Kardashian's birthday manicure, read ahead to see a few shades that can make the at-home manicure blissfully easy.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.