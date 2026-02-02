Few products have had a glow-up quite like press-on nails. In my youth, they were a veritable punchline. Press-ons were for absolute emergencies; think “I completely forgot to book a manicure, and I have to be at this wedding in three hours.” And even then, you’d be lucky if you made it through cocktails without a nail popping right off and landing in your date’s champagne glass.

But the press-ons of 2026 are not your auntie’s fake nails. In fact, I think I say, "Thanks, they're press-ons!" at least once a week. More and more brands have entered the space (including storied polish purveyors like OPI), and the glue technology has grown leaps and bounds. These days, you can expect your press-ons to last long after the bride and her new husband or wife have driven off into the night.

The designs are so much more diverse, too. Which makes sense: Over the last decade or so, nail art has taken off in a major way. Still, for every maximalist who gravitates toward builder gel baubles and dramatic stiletto lengths, I know three people who prefer to keep things simple. If that sounds like you, fear not: There are still plenty of shorter silhouettes, solid colors, and traditional designs to choose from—like French tips.

There are so many great French tip press-ons that I decided to round up a few of my favorites, including classic styles, colorful options, and sets with fun flourishes. Scroll on to see ‘em.

The Classics

These standard sets that go with everything. Pink and white is a classic for a reason—these are incredibly chic and versatile, plus they work in every season.

The Fun Touches

Feeling a little frisky? Add an accent to your mani. That doesn't have to mean color either. Try different finishes or gemstones for a little extra excitement.

Lost Angels Press-On Nail Set in Yours Truly $20 at Urban Outfitters (US) Leave it to Megan Fox’s manicurist to add a little rock-and-roll edge to French tips. This studded set comes from Lost Angeles, the brand founded by nail artist Brittney Boyce (AKA @nails_of_la). Olive & June Instant Mani Press-On Nails Chrome French $10 at Ulta Beauty Olive & June is famous for making nail art more accessible (the brand’s Poppy bottle handle was a game-changer), so entering the press-on space was a no-brainer. This frosty French will save you the hassle of cleaning up chrome powder.

The Metallics

These high-shine half-moons are like jewelry for your fingertips. So go ahead and frost yourself—you won't regret it.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Static Nails Metallic French Short Almond Reusable Pop-On Manicure $20 at staticnails.com Add a futuristic feel to your French with these silver metallic tips from Static Nails. Fun fact: Since they are so high-quality, you can shape and paint them as you see fit. So if you ever fall out of love with the silver (though I don’t see why you would), you can always switch things up. Maybe go in with a magnetic polish for a velvet touch? OPI xPRESS/ON French Tip Press On Nails $17 at Ulta Beauty As you can see, OPI’s fun naming conventions extend to their press-ons. Perhaps unsurprisingly, when it comes to press-ons, I find OPI excels most in its color offerings; take these nails, for example, which bear the perfect pink-tinged “soap mani” white base.

The Noirs

Paint it black with a French manicure that has LBD (as in Little Black Dress) energy. It doesn't get sexier. Could this be your Valentine's Day manicure, perhaps?

Glamnetic Press-On Nails in Black Truffle $16 at Glamnetic You aren’t beholden to a specific shape or length with Glamnetic’s Black Truffle design: It comes in silhouettes ranging from medium length almond to short and square, making it easy to find a version that works best for your lifestyle and preferences. KISS Nails CORE Press-On Fake Nails in Full of Fun $10 at Target Kiss just did a major overhaul of their press-ons, improving the fit and upping their offerings across “Core,” “Glam,” and “Icon” styles. This classic black French is in that first collection, alongside Frenchies in classic white and cute little designs (like this floral set).

The Brights

"Classic" doesn't have to be boring, and these playfully painted press-ons prove it.

Glamnetic Press-On Nails in Neon Lights $16 at Glamnetic I come back to Glamnetic time and time again: The design selection is equal parts classic and trendy—with loads of fun collabs thrown into the mix—and the Super Strong Brush-On Nail Glue is, hands down, my absolute favorite. (It does. not. budge.) This negative-space look is just one of their many colorful takes on the French. Chillhouse Chill Tips in French But American Get nasty with the Pucci in these Chill Tips. Chillhouse is my go-to for really quirky, fun designs that are just a little bit retro, but in a way that feels totally modern. Plus, I consistently get compliments for how natural they look, especially around the nail bed.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.