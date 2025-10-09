I’ve taken just about every nail shape for a spin this fall. First, it was square nails, which are my go-to when my nails are on the shorter side. Then, I gave oval nails a go. In my opinion, they’re pretty sturdy and look gorgeous with a French tip. But now I’m onto my next manicure phase: I’m going all in on almond nails. Unlike oval nails, which are soft and rounded at the tip, almond nails are more tapered, coming to a pointed tip. It’s definitely a bit more dramatic than the other two shapes in my rolodex, but it’s my secret weapon for making my admittedly short and stubby fingers look long and lean.

After testing out almond nails, I’m not surprised it’s the Hollywood go-to. If you ever cop a glance at Hailey Bieber, Khloé Kardashian, or Sydney Sweeney’s mani, you’ll notice they all share an almond nail preference. There’s so much room to play with designs—be it a color-block, 3D embellishment, or animal print decal—and the shape alone makes the manicure appear bold, even if the nail polish shade is understated and simple.

Want to test out almond nails for yourself? Here, I’m sharing my five favorite ways to wear ‘em.

Funky French

I'm all for the French manicure renaissance (I rocked a classic French for the entirety of high school), but when it comes to making the trend almond nail-friendly? Have a little fun with colors and patterns. A polka dot French? Maybe a tortoise shell tip?

HSYMQ 10pcs Dotting Tools $5.99 at Amazon US I am not an artsy girl, so believe me when I say that adding a few polka dots to a French tip is beyond easy once you have a dotting tool. My current favorite color combo? A brown tip with white polka dots. Glamnetic Glamzilla Press-On Nail Collection - Killazilla $22 at Ulta Beauty All you need is $20 and 10 minutes to make this manicure yours. I personally love the Glamnetic press-ons because they don’t damage my natural nail and have a shockingly long wear time—I get a good week and a half out of a single set.

Animal Print

If you ask me, animal print is a neutral. Whether you’re feeling zebra print, cheetah print, or leopard print, I can guarantee it will match with every single outfit—while still adding a little pop. If free-handing the design scares you, book an appointment with your favorite pro or invest in press-ons.

Chillhouse Animal House $16 at Chillhouse How cute is this combo? Emerald green is one of my favorite fall colors (and extra relevant given the Wicked release date), and cow print is an unexpected animal print moment. Nails, Inc. Thirsty Nails Prowling in Paddington Topper $8.99 at Sally Beauty This is the ultimate cheat—just swipe on a topcoat laced with leopard spots for an easy animal print nail. I like to use it on just one or two as an accent against an otherwise chocolate manicure.

Pop on a Press-On

Speaking of press-ons! These will forever and always be my favorite hack for a professional-looking manicure at a fraction of the price. And if you’re not ready to fully commit to an almond shape? These offer a proper test run.

A Multi-Color Moment

Lean into the bold aesthetic of an almond mani by choosing a funky polish pattern. Go all in with a few different shades of red and orange, or play it cooler with an assortment of brown nail polishes. Either way, I suggest sticking to the same undertone for a cohesive finish.

OPI Fall Nail Lacquer 4 Piece Mini-Pack $19.96 at Ulta Beauty I love the idea of having every nail a different color, but the pressure of putting together a well-matched assortment is debilitating. Enter: this pre-picked quad. It’s the perfect fall blend. Londontown One-Step Hero Minis Set $28 at Ulta Beauty If a pink and purple color combo is more your speed, this set is a no-brainer. You can layer the polishes to create your own custom shade or alternate between pink and purple. The best part: no need for a top coat—the regular polish provides high shine on its own.

Search for a Sticker

As someone with approximately zero artistic ability, I find myself relying heavily on nail stickers when I want to add a touch of style to my manicure. A tasteful rhinestone at the base of my almond manicure is my current go-to, but you can find just about anything on Amazon if you look hard enough.

Inked by Dani Color Nail Art Temporary Tattoo Pack $10 at Ulta Beauty Turn a simple manicure into something special with these cutesy little stickers. My personal favorites: the cherries, pizza, and smiley face. Inked by Dani Game Day Victory Nail Art $12.99 at Ulta Beauty I’m admittedly not a sports girl, but even I can get behind a sports-themed manicure. These against a midnight purple? So chic.

