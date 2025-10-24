Tracee Ellis Ross’s Deep French Manicure Upstages All of Her Diamonds

Whenever Tracee Ellis Ross breathes, my eyes are on her and I’m paying attention. Recently, not only was she breathing, but she also showed off a few of my favorite things: fine jewelry and French manicures. On October 23, Ross shared a photo dump on Instagram, capturing a day in her life. For this occasion, she was with Boucheron, a fine jewelry brand that provided her with accessories for the event. While flaunting her stunning jewelry, I couldn’t help but notice her glam, along with the classic manicure she paired with her outfit.

Extensions were added to Ross’s nails, then cut and filed into a rounded almond shape. They were painted with a deep smile line design, one of my favorite takes on the classic French manicure. Her overall look included thin winged eyeliner, a deep burgundy lip color, and satin skin makeup. In short, it’s the dopamine boost I needed on this Friday morning to successfully launch myself into the weekend.

Ross’s glam formula here is one of my favorites for almost any occasion, but I know some people find it hard to choose the right French tip style for their needs. Here’s how I think about it. A baby French is perfect for everyday wear, and to get the longest-lasting results from the manicure, it should be done with gel using the Russian manicure technique.

Classic, short square nails with a moderate smile line are ideal when you want extensions that are work appropriate, but still give your hands a little extra zhuzh. A deep French tip with medium length, like Ross’s, is perfect for special occasions such as galas or holiday parties. The thicker smile line offers extra visual interest without needing charms or nail art that might clash with your outfit.

French manicures are a timeless choice for a reason, and I personally believe you can't go wrong by making any variation of this design your signature nail look. They can be done at home, so if your winter plans include learning how to do your favorite beauty treatments in the comfort (and warmth) of your own space, keep reading for the products you’ll need to set up your at-home manicure station.