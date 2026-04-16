Kylie Jenner's spring manicures have really been popping off lately. The Kylie Cosmetics founder started off the month wearing a special spring-themed manicure for Easter that featured a series of flowers made out of colorful rhinestones glued to a nude base. She gave the look a small update before heading to Coachella last weekend, but a week later, she's already moved on to a completely different look.

On April 15, Jenner shared a photo of her new manicure via Instagram Stories. The style in question is a French manicure, but instead of leaving her white tips bare as the design traditionally calls for, her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, added silver gems in various shapes. "We're having funnnn," the caption reads.

Kylie Jenner wears a bedazzled French manicure. (Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

Gems embellishments have become incredibly popular among the celebrity set lately. Before Jenner showed off the floral rhinestone manicure that she wore for Easter and Coachella, Sabrina Carpenter wore a "bedazzled glaze" nail design while performing in South America last month. The look featured colorful gems and rhinestones glued to the bottom half of her nails, while she wore a neutral base color topped with chrome powder to give it a slightly reflective finish. Demi Lovato also wore a dainty rhinestone manicure ahead of the holidays a few months ago.

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French manicures are convenient in the same way that nude nails are: it's really easy to customize them and add some extra elements, not to mention that you can get more wear out of them since they blend in with the natural color of your nail beds. If you're eager to get the look at home, read ahead.

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