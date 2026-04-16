Kylie Jenner Updates the Classic French Manicure With Plenty of Nail Gems
A modern twist fit for spring.
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Kylie Jenner's spring manicures have really been popping off lately. The Kylie Cosmetics founder started off the month wearing a special spring-themed manicure for Easter that featured a series of flowers made out of colorful rhinestones glued to a nude base. She gave the look a small update before heading to Coachella last weekend, but a week later, she's already moved on to a completely different look.
On April 15, Jenner shared a photo of her new manicure via Instagram Stories. The style in question is a French manicure, but instead of leaving her white tips bare as the design traditionally calls for, her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, added silver gems in various shapes. "We're having funnnn," the caption reads.
Gems embellishments have become incredibly popular among the celebrity set lately. Before Jenner showed off the floral rhinestone manicure that she wore for Easter and Coachella, Sabrina Carpenter wore a "bedazzled glaze" nail design while performing in South America last month. The look featured colorful gems and rhinestones glued to the bottom half of her nails, while she wore a neutral base color topped with chrome powder to give it a slightly reflective finish. Demi Lovato also wore a dainty rhinestone manicure ahead of the holidays a few months ago.Article continues below
French manicures are convenient in the same way that nude nails are: it's really easy to customize them and add some extra elements, not to mention that you can get more wear out of them since they blend in with the natural color of your nail beds. If you're eager to get the look at home, read ahead.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.