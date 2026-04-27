If there's anything we can all learn from Kylie Jenner this month, it's that you don't have to commit to a nail design for longer than a few days, especially in the spring when new manicure trends are around every corner. She's currently on her fourth mani of the month, and her current look, a glitter French manicure, is probably the most exciting design she's worn in weeks.

Over the weekend, Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to share a video her new manicure. After switching over to a milky nude design just last week, she decided to go in a completely different direction this time around. The Kylie Cosmetics founder added some length to her nails after wearing them on the shorter side for a while, and she opted for a French manicure that swapped out the classic white tips for a silver shade that featured fine, metallic glitter.

Kylie Jenner shows off her glitter French manicure via Instagram on April 27. (Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

This is the fourth time Jenner has switched up her manicure design in April alone. She started the month off wearing a stunning Easter manicure that featured colorful jewel florals on top of a milky white base. Then she added some light, springy changes to it before heading to Coachella the following weekend. After that, she hit the festival's second weekend wearing a short French manicure with silver rhinestones, and once she made it back home, she swapped the French tips for a more neutral light nude manicure.

Article continues below

Glitter has been making a huge comeback lately, via body makeup and nail polish shades. Jenner wore another glitter French manicure back in the fall that featured a teal shade when she was celebrating the tenth birthday of her beauty brand. After that, Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City wearing silver glitter nails, and more recently, Karol G headlined at Coachella wearing gold glitter nails on weekend one.

Despite what you may believe, glitter isn't just for holidays and special occasions. "Glitter on the nails instantly adds dimension, catches light, creates movement, and brings life to a manicure in a way solid colors can’t," nail artist Sofiia Mazur previously told MC. "Good glitter isn’t about sparkle for the sake of sparkle; it’s about texture and making nails feel special, festive, and fun without over-designing them."

To get the perfect glitter manicure at home, read ahead.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TOPICS Kylie Jenner