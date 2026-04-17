Every spring, I’ve noticed nail trends start subtle before something a little flashier sneaks in, and this year, that extra comes in the form of tiny rhinestones. The nail gem trend started bubbling up earlier this spring, when celebrity nail artist Ramon "Prince" Duran predicted we’d see a wave of understated sparkle going into April: sheer bases, minimal designs, and just a hint of dimension from tiny rhinestones or chrome details. In other words, the clean-girl manicure, just with a tiny bit more zhuzh.

Then came Coachella, which more or less confirmed the forecast. While festival manicures often lean maximalist, Kylie Jenner showed up with a surprisingly delicate take on the trend: bloom-inspired gem nails created by her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. The design featured a soft, sheer base featuring multi-colored gems arranged in floral patterns.

According to Prince, the overall nail aesthetic is still leaning minimalist, but the details are becoming more thoughtful and luxe. Think tiny crystals set like jewelry on the nail, micro-accents tucked into French tips, or a single rhinestone floating on a glossy neutral base. The nail gem trend is exactly the kind of manicure that works everywhere from a music festival to a Monday morning meeting. Here are my favorite takes on the trend.

Blooming Gems

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When it comes to gem nails, leave it to Kylie and Zola to set the tone. For Coachella, Jenner debuted a delicate floral gem manicure featuring tiny crystals arranged like blooming petals on a soft, sheer base. It perfectly captures how the gem trend is leaning dainty this season.

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Scattered Gems

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Another Kylie x Zola collab that lives rent-free in my head: scattered gems over a sheer nude base. The manicure keeps the placement intentionally sparse, with crystals varying slightly in size and positioned almost randomly across the nail.

Halo Sparkle

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If you want your manicure to quite literally shine, halo sparkle nails are the move. This look places a central gem on the nail and surrounds it with tiny star-like accents, creating the effect of a little constellation on each fingertip.

Finger Diamonds

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For the truly adventurous, celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton took gem nails to the next level by piercing the nail and threading tiny crystals through it—almost like miniature earrings for your fingertips. Is it the most practical manicure? Probably not. But visually, it’s undeniably cool and shows just how far the gem trend can go.

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Bedazzled Glaze

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Ganzorigt also created a standout gem manicure for Sabrina Carpenter, this time layering multiple crystal shapes and colors at the base of the nail and letting them scatter upward. The gems are densest near the cuticle and gradually thin out toward the tip.

Diamante

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If you’re looking for the easiest way to try the trend at home, diamonte nails are about as chic—and simple—as it gets. Start with a glossy, sheer pink-nude base and add a single silver crystal to each nail. The effect is like wearing a tiny piece of jewelry on every fingertip.

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