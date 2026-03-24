Sabrina Carpenter has never needed an excuse to wear funky designs on her nails. She was one of many celebs who made polka dot manicures trendy again last summer, and even introduced us to the "drunk French manicure" shortly after that. Now, she's officially slipping into spring wearing one of the season's biggest manicure trends: glitter and gems.

Throughout the month, the "Manchild" singer has been performing in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia for the South American leg of her tour, and earlier this week, she shared an Instagram carousel of photos taken during a few recent shows. Of course, when I saw the photos, the only thing I could focus on was her colorful glitter manicure. According to an Instagram post from her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, Carpenter wore a "bedazzled glaze" nail design that featured a neutral base color topped with chrome powder and finished with colorful gems and rhinestones around the base of her nails.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Reflective chrome manicures practically took over the nail trend cycle last year, and it was the go-to nail design for celebrities like Hailey Bieber (who's now become well-known for wearing the "glazed donut manicure" on repeat) and even Jennifer Lopez. This spring, the chrome trend is only predicted to get even more popular, as is the micro glitter accent trend that features “tiny glitter placed near cuticles or as fine lines or random placements on the nail,” per KISS Nails brand ambassador, Gina Edwards.

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Edwards is definitely onto something here, because the glitter trend has already been catching on over the last few months. Back in January, Dua Lipa shared a New Year's Eve photo dump to Instagram, unintentionally showing off her manicure for the evening, which featured colorful, chunky glitter over a nude base. Before that, Taylor Swift was also spotted running errands in New York City ahead of the holidays wearing a silver glitter manicure.

With spring officially here, the door is open to welcome the season with a refreshed lineup of nail designs that include lighter colors and fun patterns. To replicate Sabrina Carpenter's "bedazzled glaze" look, read ahead.

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