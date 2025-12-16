Most holiday manicures typically feature the usual design elements, like Christmas ornaments, candy cane swirls, and mixture of red and green colors, but of course, when Demi Lovato was dreaming up her ideal holiday nail design, she apparently had something a lot more luxurious in mind.

The singer's go-to manicurist, Natalie Minerva, shared an Instagram carousel earlier this week that featured a few snaps of her nails. In the photos, Lovato is wearing short, oval-shaped nails that are painted with a sheer, nude base and outlined with tiny rhinestones. This looks like it's the most fun she's had with a manicure in a while, and it's honestly the perfect kind of look to pull up to a holiday or New Year's Eve party.

A post shared by Natalie Minerva (@natalieminervanails) A photo posted by on

Outline manicures are nothing new, but creating an outline using rhinestones as opposed to typical nail polish adds just the right amount of luxury to the look. And while the look works perfectly as a winter nail design, it's also not limiting since it's not specific to a holiday or season.

Demi Lovato isn't the only person to pull out a non-traditional holiday manicure this year. Last week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a tan French manicure with glitter stripes, and before that, Christina Aguilera stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show wearing an equally as festive French manicure that featured red glitter polish and ribbon designs. Both looks serve as a reminder that there really are no restrictions or rules you need to follow when it comes to achieving the perfect holiday manicure.

To copy Demi Lovato's look at home, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.