Nail trends come and go, but one will always remain: the oval nail shape. I personally see it—as well as square nails—as the most timeless, old-money manicure style. And the experts agree: "Oval nails are rounded with a barely noticeable taper, giving them an elegant, elongated look that’s softer than almond but more refined than round," says celebrity nail artist Erica De Los Santos. They’re essentially a blend between round and almond shapes, she adds.

Although I don't usually go for the trendy almond-shaped nails, I do love a coffin or square nail shape. However, every month or two, I switch things up and file my nails into ovals, especially when they feel weak. They tend to chip more when I have the harsher edges of a coffin or square shape—and it turns out, I'm not making this up: "Almond nails tend to break easier since the tip is more pointed," says Jacqueline Pham, Color Street celebrity manicurist. Oval nails, on the other hand, are less prone to breaking because their smooth, rounded edges don’t catch or chip as easily as sharper shapes like square or coffin, explains De Los Santos.

If you're not already convinced by the old money manicure, here's one last reason to consider it: They're universally flattering. "Oval nails will universally complement almost any hand or finger shape, and they gently elongate the hand and give a delicate look," says ORLY Beauty Global Education Manager Julie Ventura.

Ready to try oval nails for yourself? Keep reading for the 21 best oval nail ideas to try next time you visit the salon.

Moody Green

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Feeling green? These creative claws are the perfect length for both nail art and tapering an oval nail shape. "Oval nails look best on medium to long lengths, where there’s enough free edge to create that gentle taper and rounded tip," says De Los Santos.

Barbie Pink

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

I'm a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, as they say. These hot pink nails with a bit of clear 3D art are a perfect way to show off your personality.

Bright Blue & Yellow

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Sure, it may be getting chillier by the minute, but that's all the more reason to imagine a Mediterranean escape. These nails may not come with a plane ticket, but at least you can dream, right?!

Midnight Moments

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

Aura nails? You know 'em, you love 'em. The popular nail design takes an ominous turn this season with fall- and winter-friendly shades. A dark base with a light, mismatched aura shade gives all the drama.

Flower Power

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Flowers are a year-round nail art staple in my book, and this green design gives all the fall energy with a floral, feminine touch.

Milky White

(Image credit: Instagram / @bombshellnailslondon)

Simply put, there's nothing like a milky white manicure. I prefer the minimalist shade over the starkness of a regular white polish, and the best part is that it matches with anything year-round.

Matcha French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

Matcha is one of the hottest drinks lately, so is it a coincidence that green is also one of the hottest nail colors too? I think not. These milky green French tips are pretty much my dream mani.

Star Power

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Black and gray make for a moody mani to match the winter skies. Between stars and swirls, I don't know where to look first, but I'm obsessed.

Pretty in Pink

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

If I had to choose one nail color for the rest of my life, it'd be this one. My go-to nail color nearly all year long, this baby pink polish is giving serious quiet-luxury vibes.

Toasty Brown

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Typically, a medium to long length is the go-to for an oval nail, as it can create a more defined look, says Ventura. That said, short nails don't have to be automatically excluded. These shorties prove you can still achieve a nice oval shape.

Snakeskin Print

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Kylie Jenner's snakeskin nails are a masterclass in how to create a long, oval nail. For the record, I'm still wondering how her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, nailed the hyper-realistic design.

Ballerina Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

I, for one, will never say no to glazed donut nails. These ballet slipper-pink nails topped with chrome are a dream for anyone who loves a clean girl mani.

Upgraded Cat Eye

(Image credit: Instagram / @thatsme_erica)

Cat eye manicures are the talk of the town this year. Want to add a little extra pizzazz to the already mesmerizing look? Shimmery gold nail art around the cuticle line and tips will get the job done.

Tortoise Shell Detailing

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailartbyqueenie)

Tortoise shell nails are a fall and winter staple, but you can also switch things up by mixing them with unexpected colors and patterns.

Simply Spotted

(Image credit: Instagram / @chuenails)

I'm a simple nail art girl through and through, so this design speaks to me. The dot placement also accentuates the oval nail shape.

Caramel Monochrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailartbyqueenie)

I've always believed French manicures require different base and tip colors, but this design proves me oh-so wrong. These caramel brown monochrome Frenchies are about to be my next request at the nail salon.

Swirled Mocha

(Image credit: Instagram / @enamelle)

There's something so whimsical about swirled nail designs. Choose your colors wisely, and you'll end up with anything from smoky to mocha swirls depending on your style.

Autumnal Aura

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Oxblood red is one of the season's definitive nail polish colors. Dress it up this year by using it as the base color with a lighter aura shade on top.

Dainty Tulips

(Image credit: Instagram / @enamelle)

I'm a sucker for dainty nail art like this, and these tulips have me dreaming of spring already. The stems bend around the tip of the nails to really highlight the oval shape. This also makes a great design if you're heading out on a warm weather vacation mid-winter.

Iced Out

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

Icy blue nails are chic and unique all in one design. Pair the art with a nude base, as shown here, or get creative and choose another base color that suits you.

Naked Nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @enamelle)

Naked nails are a mani minimalist's dream and proof that you don't need an elaborate design to get a stunning result. The key? Choosing a nude shade that matches your natural nails as closely as possible to make it look like you're not even wearing any polish at all.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Erica De Los Santos Social Links Navigation Celebrity Nail Artist Celebrity Nail Artist Erica De Los Santos is a skilled and passionate nail artist specializing in gel, Gel-X, Acrylic, hard gel and dip techniques. Her expertise has taken her beyond the salon, working on editorial shoots for elite magazines like L'Officiel, and assisting on brand campaigns including Fenty, ULTA Beauty, as well as leading for Express. Most recently, she led nails at NYFW for Prabal Gurung and Tanner Fletcher - she's also assisted backstage at fashion shows including Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Helmut Lang, where she thrives in the fast-paced, high-energy environment of backstage beauty.

Jacqueline Pham Social Links Navigation Color Street Celebrity Manicurist Jacqueline Pham is a celebrity manicurist with over a decade of experience she has been recognized as one of the top nail artists in New York City. Her incredible nail designs have made her a leading artist to celebrity clients, leading brands including Color Street and she has worked on countless shoots, NY Fashion Week and across editorial platforms.