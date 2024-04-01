NARS has released dozens of beloved makeup products since its founding in 1994, but its most popular is, without a doubt, its Orgasm Powder Blush. A light, sheer shade of pink formulated to be buildable and easy to apply, it's been a staple in makeup bags worldwide since its 1999 release. Few products have transcended generations and trends like this one, making it all the more surprising that NARS decided to reformulate the pigment 25 years after the wildly successful launch.

Before panic sets in: The original formulation is getting an upgrade, with a new formula that lasts up to 16 hours and has a comfortable, weightless feel. It's also joined by eight new shades, including Orgasm Edge, a matte shade of peach-pink, and Orgasm Rush, a deeper shade of pink with bronze undertones and a shimmery finish (see it in action below with NARS makeup artist, Niko Lopez). The formula for the entire blush collection, including NARS's 12 core bestsellers like Deep Throat and Dolce Vita, has also been improved.

In addition to the powdered pigment lasting longer, the packaging is more rectangular and refillable. The new powder also has a pearlescent finish to blur imperfections and blend seamlessly with other makeup products.

These are tall promises, so our Beauty Director (and NARS Orgasm devotee) Deena Campbell , tried Orgasm Rush on for size and compared it to the original formulation.

"While I've loved the OG Orgasm for at least 15 years, I have to admit that I love Orgasm Rush much better," she admits. "They both have the perfect shimmer and color mix, but the updated version has a deeper bronze rose hue that pops more on my brown skin. If I'm being honest, the first orgasm felt drying, and I had to apply multiple layers, but that's not the case with the latest version. Rush offers high-impact pigment with a weightless texture. One or two swipes are all I need!"

Beauty Director Deena Campbell wearing the original Orgasm blush (left) and Orgasm Rush (right). (Image credit: Deena Campbell)

Below are our NARS favorites, including additions so good that they were worth waiting a quarter century for.

