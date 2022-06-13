I have a love-hate relationship with summer beauty. On the one hand, it’s a time for bright colors, low-key looks, and gives me an excuse to preach about the importance of sunscreen. Seriously, lather on up. Then, there’s the not-so-nice part. The frizz, the sweat-induced pimples, the melty mascara. Oh, what a joy the heat and humidity can be. Thankfully, beauty brands are in the loop when it comes to the pros and cons of summer beauty.

The new launches that hit shelves this month ran the gamut: from bold eyeshadow palettes and indulgent hair perfumes to LED acne-fighting devices and game-changing blurring powders. And let me just say—these new products are good. Like, my entire makeup routine has gone through a revamp, good. I’m not the only one either. All of the Marie Claire editors have managed to find new summer staples over the past few weeks.

Here, the whole team took a beat to obsess over their new favorite beauty launches, offer up application tips, and help you streamline your summer beauty shopping. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to take a look at what skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance are taking up real estate on our shelves.

The Best New Tool (opens in new tab) Solawave: Bye Acne 3-Minute Spot Treatment “This handheld LED device showed up on my desk last week at the same time a nice and juicy pimple popped up on my cheek. The pimple was less than ideal, but it was prime for product testing. Red and blue light have proven benefits in reducing inflammation and killing acne-causing bacteria, but I’m naturally skeptical of at-home quick fixes. That being said, I do think this mini light therapy tool reduced the life span of my pimple. It didn’t disappear overnight, but it was definitely much calmer the morning after treatment and completely flat after a second dose.” – Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor $79 at Solawave (opens in new tab)

The Best New Face Mask (opens in new tab) Susanne Kaufmann Boosting Liquid Mask “I’ve been a fan of phytonutrient-rich products for some time—they’re especially effective when my skin is feeling dried out and dull. I was thrilled to hear that Susanne Kaufmann’s newest product is jam-packed with these antioxidants (and designed to protect against early signs of aging). I’m in the upper-20s club now, and I suspect the Boosting Liquid Mask will be my new secret weapon product.” – Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor $120 at ssence (opens in new tab)

The Best New Hair Mist (opens in new tab) Diptyque Paris Ilio Hair Mist “The summer season always puts me in peak fragrance mode. I want every inch of my body to smell amazing and having a lightly scented veil of fragrance on my hair is both refreshing and necessary. The smell of prickly pear, bergamot, and jasmine in this hair mist takes me straight to the heart of the Mediterranean, which is the only vibe I'm striving for.” – Deena Campbell, Beauty Director $56 at Diptyque (opens in new tab)

The Best New Lip Liner (opens in new tab) Kosas Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner “Lip liner is a new obsession of mine—and this long-wear formula is *perfect* for my shaky hands and beginner-level skills. Trust me, you don’t have to be a pro to fall in love with this product. It has the perfect amount of grip, glide, and pigment, so over-lining my cupid’s bow is beyond easy. It’s also retractable, so I don’t have to bother with the mess or annoyance of sharpening the tip. While I’m into all the shades, the color Max is definitely my favorite for a natural, everyday look.” – SH $19 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best New Body Sunscreen (opens in new tab) Supergoop! Glowscreen Body SPF 40 “I don't know anyone who isn't obsessed with Supergoop! sunscreen, and my current favorite is the primer-like Unseen Sunscreen—the perfect base for makeup. So I'm pumped to try the Glowscreen Sunscreen: It has all the SPF and primer benefits of the original, but with an extra hint of bronze. All of the glow, none of the damage!” – Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy $42 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best New Nail Polish Lights Lacquer x Care Bears Collection “When it comes to hair and face, I tend to stick to neutral and natural tones. But when it comes to nails, I go wild with color. I've been impressed by the rise of clean and quality nail care, with brands like Lights Lacquer. Right in time for the summer, the vegan and cruelty free company launched a limited-edition Lights Lacquer x Care Bears collection. The iconic plush bears are pressed on an array of products including an eight-shade nail polish collection, adhesive nail art stickers, press on nails and more. The full set comes in an adorable and giftable collectors' edition box that I bought for my niece's summer birthday. But with shades like Friend Bear (creamsicle orange) and Wish Bear (acqua mint), I myself will be indulging in the '80s nail art nostalgia.” – Tanya Klich, Senior Editor $11 at Lights Laquer (opens in new tab)

The Best New Powder (opens in new tab) Westman Atelier Face Powder Vital Pressed Skincare “I have been using the same drugstore setting powder since middle school. I’ll try new products, but nothing ever compares. That is until I tried this new launch from Westman Atelier. The translucent powder doesn’t mattify skin (a pro in my book), but blurs like nothing I’ve ever seen. My skin looks completely airbrushed after use. I use it exclusively under my eyes, around my nose, and on my chin, but applying it all over is a great option for oily skin types.” – SH $75 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best New Eyeshadow Anastasia Nouveau Palette “I'll always be excited for a new Anastasia palette, but this one in particular delivers everything I could ask for: A deceptively wide array of neutrals, shimmery finishes, and fun warm colors that are perfect for blending and experimenting. This is the sort of palette I'd find myself using every single day, without fail, just because it contains all of my go-tos. Catch me rocking the Belle, Liberty, and Lili shades at work all week, and the Metro and Muse shades when it's time for a well-deserved night out on the town.” – Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer $55 at Anastasia Beverly Hills (opens in new tab)

The Best New Face Sunscreen (opens in new tab) Starface Clear as Day SPF 46 “I’m a long-time fan of the brand’s pimple patches, so testing out their first-ever sunscreen was a no-brainer. And I can confirm that it did not disappoint. It has a gel texture (not creamy or white) that feels completely weightless on the skin. I’m obsessed with the velvety finish (not quite matte, but not quite dewy) and love how well it works under makeup. It’s quickly become a beach-day staple.” – SH $24 at Starface (opens in new tab)

The Best New Fragrance Veronique Gabai Aroma Body Eau de Parfum “This just-launched trio blends amazing fragrances with the power of aromatherapy. The scent you choose (body, soul, or earth) is designed to impact how you feel, interact with others, and approach the day. My personal favorite is Body, which genuinely makes me feel like a happier, more social person. The citrus notes also double as the perfect summer scent.” – SH $150 at Veronique Gabai (opens in new tab)

The Best New Moisturizer (opens in new tab) Bowe Glow Microbiome Nourishing Cream “Rich creams are always my go-to, but in the summer heat I want something that doesn't suffocate my skin. This new launch from Dr. Whitney Bowe has been a game-changer. It feels super lightweight, but goes toe-to-toe with my heavier moisturizers when it comes to hydration. My favorite part though is hands-down the subtle glow (it’s kind of like a little sparkle) that the formula leaves on my skin.” – SH $95 at Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty (opens in new tab)

The Best New Hair Serum (opens in new tab) Virtue Frizz Block Smoothing Spray “This is the hottest commodity when I’m down the shore. It gives my uber-thin hair an extra layer of protection from the humidity and is my mom’s go-to for keeping frizz under control. It’s also a great primer in general, offering heat protection and a hydrating boost.” – SH $44 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best New Multi-Purpose Product (opens in new tab) Saint Jane Luxury Sun Ritual “Don’t get me wrong: I love an elaborate skincare routine. But on a busy summer day, simpler is always better. When I’m on the go, this all-in-one is my go-to. It’s a hydrating moisturizer, sunscreen, and makeup primer that cuts my prep in half. Plus, the soothing jasmine and green tea help soothe any redness or irritation.” – SH $38 at Credo (opens in new tab)

The Best New Leave-In Cream Drunk Elephant Silkamino Conditioning Leave-In Milk “I’ve been dealing with some hair health issues and this has been my secret weapon for keeping my ends hydrated and strong. I’ll use a dime-sized amount the second I get out of the shower. While it’s not written on the instructions, I’ve found that adding a little bit to my dry hair on day two instantly makes it look fresher.” – SH $32 at Drunk Elephant (opens in new tab)

The Best New Retinol Serum (opens in new tab) Farmacy 1% Vitamin A Retinol Serum “I've been testing this product in secret for a few days now and I love it. I've been dealing with lingering acne pigmentation from previous breakouts, and this made them look visibly less red after the very first use. It includes both retinol and retinal, the latter of which provides wrinkle-fighting action to smooth the skin. I've been using it twice a week to start and my skin looks so much smoother overall.” – Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer $60 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best New Bronzer Beautyblender Bounce Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer & Highlighter Duo “I’m *obsessed* with the texture on this highlighter. It’s a bouncy gel to cream that gives a subtle yet sparkly shimmer. I keep it to the high points of my face and on the bridge of my nose. Then, I’ll create definition with the bronzer. While it’s a matte formula, it never looks flat or cakey on my skin.” – SH $32 at Beautyblender (opens in new tab)

The Best New Skincare Serum (opens in new tab) Lancôme Absolue The Serum “If you’re a fan of Lancôme’s Absolue line (the Revitalizing & Brightening Rich Cream is my personal favorite), don’t sleep on this new serum. With the brand's exclusive blend of antioxidant-rich Grand Rose Extract and the addition of exfoliating ingredients, this product makes skin feel softer, look brighter, and feel bouncier.” – SH $230 at Lancome (opens in new tab)