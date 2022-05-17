Memorial Day is mere weeks away, vacations are on the books, and warmer weather has *finally* decided to arrive. As for what that means for our beauty routines? We’re gearing up for low-maintenance looks (hello, five minute face), easy-to-apply products, and, of course, sunscreen. Beauty brands got the memo, with dozens dropping the game-changing new beauty launches this May.

Of course, yours truly discovered a handful of must-have new products this month (it’s an occupational hazard). But the rest of the Marie Claire team was also obsessing over the best of the best. Thanks to innovative vitamin C serums, volume-boosting mascaras, hydrating under-eye concealers, and a heck of a lot more, it was easy to find a new favorite these past few weeks.

Here, we’re professing our love for our favorite May launches. And we promise, there’s something on this list for everyone. Whether you have oily skin and are in need of a new exfoliating superhero or are searching for the best new lipstick, you’ll hands down discover your next holy grail, ahead.

The Best New Concealer Saie Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Under-Eye Concealer “Saie Beauty's new Hydrabeam concealer is the stuff of didn't-actually-get-any-sleep dreams. The super hydrating formula goes on smoothly, giving tired under-eyes a much-needed moisture boost while brightening and hiding dark circles and extra redness. The semi-sheer concealer is buildable (a little goes a long way!) and provides coverage without looking plastered on, providing the ultimate natural, 'no makeup makeup' look.” – Sally Holmes, Editor-in-Chief $26 at Sephora

The Best New Lipstick Sunnies Face Fluffmate Matte Lipstick “Matte lipsticks in universally flattering shades in a silk-like finish? Yes, please. My favorite shade is On Repeat, a buildable deep nude color that’s also perfect for adding a touch of color to your eyes and cheeks.” – Deena Campbell, Beauty Director $16 at Sunnies Face

The Best New Scalp Serum dpHue ACV Daily Scalp Serum “I have a notoriously itchy and dry scalp. And let me just say, it’s far from fun. But thanks to celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson’s apple cider vinegar-based serum, I’ve ushered in a whole new era for my scalp. No more itching, less dandruff—it’s a dream. The best part? Unlike other scalp serums, it doesn’t leave behind a tacky or wet feel on the hair.” –Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor $49 at dpHue

The Best New Vitamin C Serum Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum “In my mission to pare down my skincare routine, I was thrilled to hear that Ilia had developed a product that’s part Vitamin C serum, part SPF, and part tinted moisturizer. Because I have acne-prone skin, I tend to have a hard time settling on a healthy balance of ingredients without going overboard. The mix of actives in Ilia’s C Beyond Triple Serum—vitamin C, SPF 40, and niacinamide—are designed to work together so that I don’t have to play scientist while doing my morning routine. Summer is coming, and I’ll be lathering this all season long.” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor $64 at Ilia

The Best New Body Wash Blueland Body Wash Starter Set “Not many brands can successfully launch toilet cleaners and then switch to body washes. But Blueland takes sustainability seriously, and launching a powder to gel body wash in a refillable container was the next best step for its Asian American founder Sarah Paiji Yoo.” – D.C $27 at Blueland

The Best New Supplements Ouai Thick & Full Supplements “I’m on a bit of a hair growth journey these days, so when Ouai gave me a sneak peak at their new hair growth supplements a few weeks back, I was all in. While I’m a smidge shy of reaching the full 60 day mark that is the standard for new growth, I will say that I’ve noticed significantly less shedding in the shower. Unlike other hair supplements that require me to take two, three, four, or even six pills a day, Ouai’s is one and done.” – S.H. $42 at Sephora

The Best New Mascara Lancôme's Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara “I am pumped for Lancôme's Le 8 Hypnôse mascara, which launches this month. I'm a lifelong fan of anything and everything Lancôme in the eyelashes department, and their newest formula, the Le 8 Hypnôse, is infused with lash-nourishing amino acids to strengthen my lashes while coating them in the cult-favorite formula. The dream!” – Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy $32 at Ulta on May 22

The Best New Lipgloss Jamie Makeup The Bloss “I’ve long been a fan of makeup artist Jamie Greenberg’s Blighlighter (if you haven’t tried it, here’s your sign), so when she launched her second sku, I was beyond excited. The balm-meets-lip-gloss is formulated with hydrating ingredients like shea butter and hyaluronic acid, as well as peppermint, which gives it a minty fresh scent. As for the color? It has shine at the start, but absorbs into more of a glossy lip stain.” – S.H. $26 at Jamie Makeup

The Best New Serum Tower 28 SOS Intensive Rescue Serum “I'm super excited about Tower 28's new SOS Intensive Rescue Serum. The lightweight product is based on the AAPI-owned brand's wildly popular SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray, with an alcohol- and fragrance-free formula that makes it ideal for sensitive skin. The serum promises to help soothe and purify skin without drying it out, so I already know it'll be a staple in my beach bag all summer long.” – Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer $34 at Sephora

The Best New Eyeshadow Palette Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Pillow Talk Dreams “Since I got my hands on this palette, I’ve religiously worn it day in and day out. I kid you not, I get stopped on the street. The shimmery shades have a borderline wet look that reflects the light with every turn. The pigment lasts all day long, doesn’t crease, no smudging, zero fallout—I could go on. Obsession is an understatement here.” – S.H. $53 at Sephora

The Best New Facial Tool Snow Electronic Face Brush “Snow is known for its high-tech LED toothbrush and whitening kits, but I've been impressed with the company's foray into lip care. For example, I have been using the Snow Lip Exfoliating Sugar Scrub and love the smoothening results. Unsurprisingly, the company is now foraying into skincare with the launch of the Snow Electronic Face Brush . The top attaches right to the Snow Toothbrush (perfect for a Brooklynite with limited vanity space). One side features soft silicone bristles to brush away makeup and dirt after a long day. The other side is smooth, designed to apply oils and serums after a thorough cleansing.” –Tanya Klich, Senior Editor $21 at Snow

The Best New Body Oil Nakery Beauty SkinVitamin Pressed Body Oil Melt “Now that I’m slowly but surely trading in my jeans for shorts, skirts, and dresses, giving my legs a little extra glow is top priority. My current go-to for a soft sheen is this body oil. Unlike a traditional liquid formula, this product starts out as a dense balm. But after warming it up in my hands or directly onto my skin, it transforms into a liquid texture.” – S.H. $38 at HSN

The Best New Sunscreen Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Sunscreen “I’m gearing up to go on vacation, which means I’m stocking up on SPF. While I’ve tried dozens of formulas over the past few weeks, this silky smooth formula has reigned supreme. It’s a mineral base (a must for my rosacea-prone skin), doesn’t feel heavy or goopy, and, most importantly, leaves a gorgeous glow behind.” – S.H. $55 at Skinstore

The Best New Dry Shampoo Klorane Volumizing Dry Shampoo With Organic Flax “I’m the queen of pushing my hair one extra day. Recently, I’ve been reaching for this Klorane dry shampoo to get me through. Similar to the brand’s oat milk-based formula, this new launch absorbs oil, grease, and general grossness like no other. But the volumizing powers of flax seed make this hair product unique. A few sprays gives an insane lift to my roots.” – S.H. $20 at Ulta