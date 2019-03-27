With our free time so limited, drawing ourselves a bath and whiling away the hours with a good soak seems like a pipe dream. But it can totally be your reality. You just need the right products to transform your bath from basic to a full-blown spa session. We guarantee that adding these bath-time products to your repertoire will make you a full-blown bather—and one with better peace of mind, a heavenly scent, and the softest skin of your life, at that.