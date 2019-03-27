image
The 16 Best Bath Oils, Elixirs, and Other Luxury Products That Will Make You Forget What Stress Feels Like

The luxurious soak is worth the prune-y fingers.

By Maya Allen and Lauren Valenti
With our free time so limited, drawing ourselves a bath and whiling away the hours with a good soak seems like a pipe dream. But it can totally be your reality. You just need the right products to transform your bath from basic to a full-blown spa session. We guarantee that adding these bath-time products to your repertoire will make you a full-blown bather—and one with better peace of mind, a heavenly scent, and the softest skin of your life, at that.

This Dream Bath Elixir

Follain Dream Bath Elixir, $42

Sometimes even when you're sitting in a bath it feels impossible to settle your mental t0-do list. This calming combination of lavender and clary sage essential oils puts me in such a relaxed state, and helps me wash the day away. My silk sheets are always calling my name after a few drops of this in my bath.

This Super-Bubbly Bath Foam

Rituals The Ritual Of Sakura Bath Foam, $15

Experience cherry blossom season in a bottle with this fragrant bath foam. This scent will mentally transport you to a garden. And if you like bubbles — a lot of them — this foam will be your favorite because it over-delivers in the bubble department.

These Tranquilizing Bath Salts

Y7 x Nice Paper After Flow CBD Bath Soak, $18

If you can't seem to shake soreness, you need this CBD-infused bath soak, like right now. Ease your tight muscles by pouring a generous amount of these bath salts into your warm water. Not only will you instantly be relaxed by the intoxicating scent, but your body will feel like it just got a full-body massage.

This Extra Hydrating Bath Oil

Bastide Huile d'Aix Bath Oil, $48

Dealing with dryness? This Vitamin E-rich bath oil is full of antioxidants that will smooth over rough patches and leave your skin feeling so silky post-bath. You won't even feel inclined to apply lotion (although you should) because you'll step out of the tub thoroughly moisturized from this luxurious oil. To get the full effect, pour two cups into your bath when your water is running.

This Aromatherapy Bubble Bath

Kneipp Eucalyptus Bubble Bath, $14

Besides the fact that this elixir will turn your water into a dreamy blue color that will make you feel like you're bathing in a sanctuary in the middle of a rainforest, it's full of good-for-you essential oils. Eucalpytus, its star ingredient, is known to clear out congestion and resolve respiratory problems. Since spring, AKA allergy season, is officially here, this therapeutic bubble bath might just be the medicine you need.

This Gentle Formula

Mustela Multi-Sensory Bubble Bath, $10

You may be a grown woman with baby-soft skin, and that's something to be proud of. You'll appreciate this gentle, non-irritating bubble bath blend of marine, cornflower and avocado extracts to soften and hydrate the skin. The super-safe formula is used for babies, so you can trust it won't upset sensitive skin types.

This Non-Toxic Bath Powder

Pursoma Digital Detox Bath, $34

Because we all need to be better about unplugging, this 'digital detox' bath powder, made from raw, vegan ingredients, uses montmorillonite clay to remove the positively-charged radiation that accumulates in our bodies as we spend our days in front of the computer with our phone at arm's length. Fifteen minutes is all you need for this total reboot.

This Sudsy Elixir

Tokyo Milk Bon Bon Bubbling Bath, $22

If you're asking us, suds (and lots of them) are the secret to a truly euphoric bath time experience. But it's not just about fizzy fun, this elixir is packed with Japanese green tea, avocado, olive oil, and Vitamin E.

This Rejuvenating Bath Soak

Royal Botanicals Rose Geranium Bath Soak, $45

If you're looking for an all-in-one product, look no further than this revitalizing mix of Dead Sea salts and organic essential oils of the "flower of constancy." Extra points for how lovely this Victorian-inspired amber glass bottle will look perched next to your tub.

This Purifying Muscle-Relaxer

Dr. Singha's Mustard Bath, $11

The traditional English therapeutic remedy of spicy mustard—used for a multitude of ailments from pulled ligaments to colds—contains compounds that stimulates sweat glands, boosts circulation, and relieves tension in the muscles.

This Dreamy Bath Melt

Dreamtime Luxury Bath Melt, $6

Bath oil freaks can tread into new territory with a bath melt, which you simply drop into the tub and watch dissolve. It smells and feels damn good and this blend in particular will get you ready for bed, as its exotic sandalwood scent is super relaxing while the cocoa butter hydrates and softens your skin.

This Soothing Lavender Soaking Solution

Dr. Teal's Sleep Epsom Salt Lavender Soaking Solution, $5

Not actually salt, but rather a pure mineral compound of magnesium and sulfate, Epsom salts are notoriously detoxifying as they absorb in the skin with ease, reduce inflammation, soothes muscles, and flushes toxins. If lavender is you're go to aroma, let these little crystallines get you ready for some serious snooze time.

These Stress-Reducing Bath Crystals

Burt's Bees Bath Crystals, $18

While they're essentially a fancier way to soak, these de-stressing crystals are infused with essential lemon and eucalyptus oils to help sooth and relax your muscles (because even sitting all day takes its toll, just ask us).

These Exfoliating Hydro Gloves

Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Globes, $7

The secret to giving your body that glow (the kind that Beyoncé has virtually trademarked) is exfoliating your body two to three times a week. Slip these babies on to make scrubbing off dead skin and boosting circulation a cinch.

This Works Deep Sleep Bath Oil

This Works Deep Sleep Bath Oil, $75

It's one thing to find a deeply-hydrating bath oil, but it's another to find one with a bouquet of notes so intoxicating you're left in a dream-like state. This oil is a heavenly mix of patchouli, lavender, camomile, coconut, Ho Wood oils, and more.

This Deliciously-Scented Bath Oil

Coqui Coqui Coco Coco Bath Oil, $74

100-percent all-natural, this bath oil can be used for massages and bathing alike. And if you're one for making your bath transport you, let its succulent coconut scent transport you to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

