The Metallic Trend Is Huge for 2023—Here's How to Wear It

It's your time to shine.

models wearing the metallic trend of 2023: metallic skirts, tops, and shoes
(Image credit: Future; Free People; Danielle Guizio; Banana Republic; NIA The Brand; DES_PHEMMES)
Julia Marzovilla
By Julia Marzovilla
published

I'm very excited about fashion this upcoming spring season. The chance to wear something other than the same three sweaters? Into it. The ability to wear a cute jacket that isn’t a puffer? Very down. But the one fashion opportunity that has me the most excited? The chance to add a metallic piece or two into my normal warmer-weather rotation. And I’m not alone. Designers like Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst, and Nensi Dojaka—to name a few!—all included metallic shades on their Spring/Summer 2023 runways

Call it the new wave of dopamine dressing or chalk it up to the influence of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but metallics are "in" for this season. And while traditional gold and silver hues are popular, so too are options fashioned in shades of Barbiecore pink, vibrant blue, and green. While metallic, sparkly shades are commonly associated with the winter months and are generally more common on the Fall/Winter runways, stylist Lizzy Rosenberg thinks that their unexpected resurgence as a major trend for the Spring/Summer 2023 season has to do with the parallel popularity of early aughts-inspired fashion. 

One of her favorite designers to show pastel was the aforementioned Maxwell—who sent metallic maxi skirts and mini dresses in trending shades such as lavender and baby pink down the runway this spring. “It's really showing a fresh expression of the trend, while registering tribute to notes of ‘90s fashion and 2000s pop culture and style,” she says. 

Rosenberg also cited brands like Paco Rabanne as inspirations for the season ahead. The brand has gone viral for their Instagram-friendly range of chainmail skirts and dresses over the last few seasons. For Spring/Summer 2023, however, they channeled their metallic obsession into pairs of silver leather moto boots, fringed maxi skirts, and chrome-ified high-waisted trousers. Creative Director Julien Dossena’s “use of metallics, juxtaposed florals, leather harnesses, latex, combat boots, and babushka [head scarves], was an expression I have not seen done for some time,” she says. While spring florals might not be groundbreaking, styling them with chunky chainmail accessories certainly feels fresh. 

If you want to get ahead of the trend, keep scrolling. Ahead, I’ve rounded up a selection of bejeweled dresses, skirts, handbags, and more—basically everything you’ll need to, as Taylor Swift once said, “make the whole place shimmer.” 

Metallic Tops

Metallics Trend 2023 | SKIMS Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami

(opens in new tab)
SKIMS Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami

Metallics Trend 2023 | GANNI Metallic Mesh Top

 (opens in new tab)
GANNI Metallic Mesh Top

Metallics Trend 2023 | Mango Metallic Knit Top

 (opens in new tab)
Mango Metallic Knit Top

Metallics Trend 2023 | DES_PHEMMES Embellished Cotton Jersey Tank Top

 (opens in new tab)
DES_PHEMMES Embellished Cotton Jersey Tank Top

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Mango Lurex Knitted Top

Metallics Trend 2023 | Free People Gold Rush Long Sleeve

 (opens in new tab)
Free People Gold Rush Long Sleeve

Metallic Bottoms

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Urban Outfitters Gia Metallic Mini Skirt Coverup

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Reformation Cynthia High Rise Coated Straight Jeans

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Expresss Metallic Ribbed High Waisted Fit and Flare Midi Skirt

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Danielle Guizio Low Rise Paillette Skirt

Metallics Trend 2023 | Simon Miller Fizzy Pant

(opens in new tab)
Simon Miller Fizzy Pant

Metallics Trend 2023 | & Other Stories Sequin Mini Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
& Other Stories Sequin Mini Skirt

Metallic Dresses

Metallics Trend 2023 | Norma Kamali Diana One-Shoulder Ruched Stretch-Lamé Mini Dress

 (opens in new tab)
Norma Kamali Diana One-Shoulder Ruched Stretch-Lamé Mini Dress

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Swirl Dress in Acid Swirl

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
By Anthropologie Puff-Sleeve Taffeta Wrap Dress

Metallics Trend 2023 |

NIA The Brand Zenon Dress

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Free People All Bling Slip

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Reiss Louisa Metallic Maxi Dress

Metallic Shoes

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
ZARA Block Heel Ankle Strap Shoes

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Larroude Valerie Mule In Gold Metallic Leather

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Tory Burch Triangle Slingback

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Matisse Stella Western Boot

Metallics Trend 2023 | GOLA Tennis Mark Cox Sneaker

 (opens in new tab)
GOLA Tennis Mark Cox Sneaker

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Coach Whitley Mary Jane

Metallic Bags

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Mansur Gavriel Mini M Frame Bag

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
JW PEI Eva Metallic Shoulder Bag - Pink

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Loeffler Randall Rayne Bow-Embellished Plssé-Lamé Clutch

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Banana Republic

Metallics Trend 2023 |

(opens in new tab)
Brandon Blackwood Kuei Metallic Leather Top Handle Bag

Metallics Trend |

(opens in new tab)
H&M Small Mesh Pouch Bag

Meet The Expert

Lizzy Rosenberg
Lizzy Rosenberg

New York City based Wardrobe Stylist Lizzy Rosenberg over the last decade has worked in-house for Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, J.Crew, and has since assumed representation at Art Department. Her body of work includes celebrity, editorial, and commercial styling in addition to private client dressing, and creative consulting acting as a fashion editor and trend forecaster. 

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen. 

