'Twinning' Time For Nicola Peltz Beckham and Harper Beckham Includes Matching Lipgloss and Manicures

While 12-year-old Harper Beckham has been lucky enough to grow up with the most stylish mom, she's getting beauty inspiration from an additional source these days: Her older sister, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

When Peltz Beckham married Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, she gained a whole new set of siblings—including the littlest Beckham, Harper. In the time since, the Beckham girls have given us plenty of insight into their bond, posing for photos together, attending events, and generally being as sweet as can be. In their latest post, they showed just how close they are—aka basically twins—with matching makeup looks.

In a TikTok posted by Peltz Beckham on Tuesday, December 19, the two girls danced in front of the camera in coordinating pink outfits and pink lip gloss. At one point, they even touched up their highlighter, showing off matching French manicures (with a touch of glitter, in Harper's case) in the process.

The actress captioned the video "Twinning with baby sis," a line that melted the hearts of commenters. "Harper loves her sister in law!" commented one fan, while many others called the two girls "gorgeous."

A couple of months ago, Peltz Beckham shared yet another beauty routine TikTok featuring Harper, this time showing off matching face masks. Still, it's hard to say who is influencing who when it comes to glam time. According to mom Victoria, Harper has long loved raiding her beauty drawer.

"[Harper's] been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally," the Spice Girl shared in an interview this Spring. “Going to [British beauty store] Space NK is her favorite treat after school. If she’s doing well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road—it’s her favorite thing,"

While Beckham noted that her daughter isn't yet allowed out of the house with a full face of makeup, I'm sure we'll see plenty of looks (and possibly a beauty line? like mother, like daughter!) from Harper in the future.

And until then? She has her big sister to practice with.