Nordstrom's Beauty Sale Is Here to Solve Your Winter Skin Woes

Sorry to state the obvious but we're in the deep throes of winter, people. While that may mean bundling up in cute coats and scarves on the fashion front, things aren't looking so cute beauty-wise. I'm not sure about you, but my skin always takes a beating in the dry, cold weather. We're talking the kind of redness, roughness, and dryness that my go-to face moisturizers can't beat. So once the weather turns nasty, I typically turn to the richest moisturizers for dry skin to beat all of my winter beauty woes.

If you're like me and in need of a new moisturizer for winter, I'm happy to report Nordstrom is coming through with a great beauty sale. From now until January 16, you can save 15 percent on some of the best and best moisturizers the market has to offer. Yes, this sale even includes the iconic, near-mystical La Mer and Augustinus Bader creams, along with tons of other cult favorites.

Ahead, you'll find 15 moisturizers that I can practically guarantee will solve your winter skin concerns. Whether you're in search of a moisturizer for acne-prone skin or need a cream with SPF (because the sun doesn't go away in the winter!), this list covers all of the bases in terms of skin types and price points.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid (Was $64) $54 at Nordstrom You may know Charlotte Tilbury for their glowy makeup products, but don't sleep on their skincare, especially their cult-favorite Magic Cream. Meant to provide an instant glowing base, this moisturizer is chock-full of vitamins C and E plus hyaluronic acid to plump and brighten. It's a favorite of MC's beauty editor, Samantha Holender, too, who says, "It’s quite literally the only moisturizer I’ll use if I’m doing a full face that needs to stay on for hours on end."

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream (Was $200) $170 at Nordstrom In the world of luxury beauty, there are few other creams as coveted as La Mer's Crème de la Mer. According to legend, the founder created a blend of sea kelp, vitamins, and minerals (aptly dubbed "Miracle Broth") to treat his damaged skin after suffering chemical burns. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, and Chrissy Teigen all use this cream to fight dryness and aging skin, and now's your chance to try it out for yourself while it's on rare sale.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream (Was $39) $33 at Nordstrom With nearly 7,000 reviews on Nordstrom alone, it's safe to say this Kiehl's moisturizer is a fan favorite and it's not hard to see why. This fragrance-free formula's star ingredient is squalane, which replenishes the skin's barrier to create more supple, moisturized, skin. This is the kind of no-fuss formula that's great for all skin types, especially if your skin's on the more sensitive side.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream (Was $185) $157 at Nordstrom A cream that doesn't need an introduction is the iconic Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader. After decades of research, the Augustinus Bader team created its patented TFC8® technology, a blend of high-potency botanicals to power its best-selling creams. The Rich Cream is a slightly heavier version than the brand's The Cream, making it the ideal choice for the dry winter months. With clinical results to back it up, this moisturizer truly delivers hydration, plumpness, and radiance.

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream (Was $77) $65 at Nordstrom The best plan of attack for aging skin in the wintertime is a great retinol cream like this one from Dr. Dennis Gross. This single product combines the hydrating effects of a rich moisturizer and the wrinkle-fighting powers of retinol to create a do-it-all cream. What's better is that is specifically formulated with soothing ferulic acid to counteract any pesky side effects from retinol. All in all, you're left with hydrated, smoothing-looking skin with this hero moisturizer.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Face Moisturizer (Was $45) $38 at Nordstrom She may be an oldie, but she's a goodie. Clinique's Dramatically Different moisturizer has been around the beauty block for ages now (since 1968 to be exact), and it's still a huge favorite thanks to a simple reason: It delivers on its promise to leave skin glowing. This age-old formula strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier to lock in moisture, leading to soft, plump skin.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer (Was $69) $59 at Nordstrom Bobbi Brown may be known for their makeup, but this moisturizer is next in line in terms of their cult-favorite products. With dryness at an all time high in the winter, makeup can look rough and patchy. That's where this moisturizer comes in. It deeply nourishes with a blend of vitamins, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and shea butter to prep skin for makeup application. What results is a smooth, glowy, flawless look.

Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream (Was $65) $55 at Nordstrom I'm a diehard Sunday Riley fan (and swear by their vitamin C serum), so it came as no surprise when I fell in love with this moisturizer. When my skin felt very "meh" and dry at the start of winter, this cream came through and saved the day. With a formula packed with ceramides, this lightweight moisturizer protects your skin barrier to leave it feeling smooth, bouncy, and deeply moisturized all day long.

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Enriched (Was $77) $65 at Nordstrom After using Shiseido's Wrinkle Smoothing eye cream, I recommend this moisturizer, which has similar formulas, to my mom in her 60s and boy, did she love her results. She said this cream left her skin feeling "oh-so-soft" and she had a noticeable difference in her fine lines and wrinkles. If you have aging skin, this cream has the perfect texture for you: not too rich and not too lightweight.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer (Was $75) $64 at Nordstrom Dryness is one of aging skin's worst enemies, but this Perricone MD moisturizer does the trick to fight it and then some. Firstly, it uses hyaluronic acid to not only hydrate and plump the skin but to also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also uses rosemary leaf extract and DMAE (dimethylaminoethanol) to lift and tighten skin over time. Talk about a multi-tasker.

Origins Clear Improvement™ Pore Clearing Moisturizer (Was $43) $47 at Nordstrom For all of my acne-prone girlies, this moisturizer is the one for you. Think of this top-rated pick as an acne treatment and moisturizer all in one. It uses 1% salicylic acid to gently exfoliate skin, effectively treating and preventing breakouts and blackheads. Bamboo charcoal is also hard at work to unclog pores while sodium hyaluronate and squalane deliver all-day hydration. Rest assured that this moisturizer is non-comedogenic and free of oils, too.

Estée Lauder DayWear Moisturizer Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Cream SPF 15 (Was $59) $50 at Nordstrom Just because it's winter, does not mean you can skip out on sun protection. With SPF 15, this daytime moisturizer adds an extra layer of protection with your go-to sunscreen, along with a slew of other benefits. With the brand's tried-and-true Super Anti-Oxidant Complex, this moisturizer tackles the first signs of aging such as dryness, dullness, and fine lines. Plenty of reviews say this moisturizer has a light and refreshing texture and leaves the skin feeling refreshed, too.

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream (Was $110) $94 at Nordstrom Leave it to Kate Somerville to create a product that tackles nearly every skin concern at there. This moisturizer is full of retinol and vitamin C, aka the anti-aging star duo, to turn back the clock on your skin. Vitamin C works to brighten and even your skin tone, while retinol improves texture and the look of fine lines and wrinkles by increasing skin's cell turnover. Combine all of that into a deeply hydrating moisturizer and you've got a three-in-one winning product.

Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer (Was $46) $39 at Nordstrom This moisturizer from Fresh is a best-seller for good reason. For those who feel their skin is dull and drab in the winter, this moisturizer will make your look look instantly hydrated and dewy, but it goes even further than that. Using two forms hyaluronic acid, it dives into the deeper layers of skin to provide hydration that lasts up to 72 hours. Did I mention is has the mostly lovely light scent of florals, too?