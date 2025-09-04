Jennifer Lopez's Ruffled Blouse Makes Her Hermès Birkin Bag Unexpectedly Boho

Jennifer Lopez only follows a handful of brands on Instagram, Chloé being one of them. She's been a loyal fan for years, double-tapping their posts and collecting creative director Chemena Kamali's boho-chic creations.

On September 3, J.Lo styled a ruffled ivory blouse outside her L.A. office, which had Chloé's name written all over it. I suspect it's the newest addition to her Chloé-heavy closet—the ruched neckline and cascading ruffle sleeves looked straight from the store. The short-sleeve top was sheer from the bust down, as are most Chloé designs.

Its see-through chiffon revealed the high-rise waist of her wide-leg jeans. The mid-wash bottoms featured everything Lopez looks for in denim, including a shoe-accentuating long hem and zero distressing. They were equally '70s-inspired, especially when paired with sky-high velvet pumps, also from Chloé.

J.Lo boho-ified a five-figure Hermès Birkin with a Chloé blouse. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Leave it to Lopez to make a Hermès Birkin bag feel boho. She rarely visits her office without one of her 10 versions in tow, all of which exceed the five-figure benchmark. Usually, the top-handle silhouette serves as the cherry on top of her businesswear cake.

This time, she went with a crocodile Birkin 30. The versatile shade makes it one of her most worn handbags by far. Don't believe me? Senior news editor, Halie LeSavage's tally says so, too. Last year, Lopez's exact bag sold for $80,000, but now, it's available for $60,000.

Now, back to Chloé. The French atelier doesn't follow Lopez on IG, but they're certainly aware of her allegiance. With help from stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, she always gets first dibs on runway designs. In December 2024, she tracked down Look 35 from the Spring/Summer 2025, three months after it debuted. Similar to her September 3 blouse, the high-low dress was covered in ivory ruffles, stretching from the high neck to the bell sleeves.

Back in December, Jennifer made waves in a ruffled Chloé Spring 2025 dress. (Image credit: @jlo)

Though Lopez has yet to attend a Chloé show, I have a feeling they'd roll out the red carpet for her. Who knows? Maybe she'll see the Spring 2026 runway in person on October 5. Say this five times fast: I'd love to see boho J.Lo in the front row.

