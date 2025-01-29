Master Easy Layering for Under $200 With Basics From Madewell, Everlane, and Banana Republic

These sale finds will quickly become the backbone of your closet.

guests at haute couture paris 2025 fashion week wearing layered outfits
Take a look at the most stylish women you know and I'm sure they have at least one thing in common: They've mastered the art of layering. It's not as easy of a fashion trick to learn, either. It takes practice, lots of trial and error, and a few style tips to get it down pat. You need to play with proportions and textures and be strategic with your layering so you don't end up as bulky as the Michelin Man. That's where layering essentials come in. Without a foundation of great layering pieces, your capsule wardrobe will fall flat. But don't worry—you don't need to overhaul your budget to add some elevated new staples to your closet.

Among nearly every retailer, you'll find the essentials you need to master layering. Think: cozy sweaters, light jackets, button-down shirts, T-shirts, and tank tops. But it's at Madewell, Everlane, and Banana Republic where you can find these items in an elevated style and at a major discount. At Everlane, shoppers can earn up to 70 percent off select finds, whereas at Banana Republic, pieces are up to 40 percent off. Meanwhile, Madewell's sale section is currently stocked with over 1,500 finds at up to 70 percent off.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of all the sale layering essentials you need for the winter and beyond. Everything on this list costs less than $200, and even better, the majority of these pieces are under $100.

On-Sale Sweaters

Your capsule wardrobe would be nothing without a few trusted sweaters. From fall to spring, you can make them work through masterful layering. Take after the fashion set and pair your favorite crewneck and V-neck knits with a white T-shirt underneath. Add an extra layer and tie a sweater over your coat, as seen on the street style crowd at New York Fashion Week. And when all else fails, wear your chunkiest sweaters under your winter jackets and coats for stylish warmth.

Madewell Ribbed Alpaca-Blend Crewneck Sweater (Was $110)

Madewell Wedged V-Neck Sweater (Was $88)

Madewell Alpaca-Blend Mockneck Sweater (Was $78)

Everlane The Classic V in Cashmere (Was $178)

Everlane The Cardigan in Lurex Merino (Was $118)

Everlane The Boxy Turtleneck in Everyday Cotton (Was $118)

Banana Republic Merino Crew-Neck Cropped Sweater (Was $140)

Banana Republic Ribbed Merino Cardigan (Was $100)

Banana Republic Italian Merino-Blend Cropped Sweater (Was $200)

On-Sale Button-Down Shirts

A great button-down shirt is an all-season essential. They pair well under oversized sweaters and vests for a preppy schoolgirl vibe. However, I'm personally obsessed with throwing one over a tank top or tee and leaving it open. Don't be afraid to play with different fabrics, proportions, and prints, either—it's interesting to switch it up with oversized styles and silky textures from time to time.

Madewell Heathered Flannel Dolman Button-Up Shirt (Was $85)

Madewell Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt (Was $88)

Madewell Relaxed Dolman Button-Up Shirt (Was $118)
Everlane The Must-Have Shirt in Butterlite (Was $98)

Everlane The Must-Have Shirt in Silky Cotton (Was $88)

Everlane The Supima® Cotton Boyfriend Shirt (Was $98)

Banana Republic The Everyday Linen Shirt (Was $90)

Banana Republic The Oversized Shirt
Banana Republic The Everyday Silk Shirt (Was $150)

On-Sale Light Jackets

You know when it's too hot for a coat, but too cold to go without an extra layer? That's when a lightweight jacket comes in. These pieces bridge the gap for when you still need something warm but don't want all of the extra bulk of a coat. They can make your outfit, too. Whether you go with the classic trench coat or try a cropped style, light jackets like the sale options below are no-brainer pieces to throw on when a sweater isn't enough to beat out the cold.

Madewell Shrunken Utility Jacket (Was $228)

Madewell Flap-Pocket Field Jacket (Was $298)

Madewell Chino Safari Jacket in Faded Ivy (Was $128)

Everlane The Linen Double Breasted Blazer (Was $198)

Everlane The October Coat (Was $228)

Everlane The Midi Quilted Line (Was $178)

Banana Republic Bonded Cotton Mac Coat (Was $350)

Banana Republic Wool Bouclé Cropped Jacket (Was $280)

Banana Republic Piedras Utility Jacket (Was $200)

On-Sale T-Shirts

A humble T-shirt is the building block of any great outfit. Start with a crewneck (or long sleeve for extra warmth) and go from there with sweaters, cardigans, vests, button-downs, and light jackets. You can even play around with different necklines for an entirely new look. Make sure your closet is stocked with essential shades like white, black, and grey and you'll layering outfits will be set.

Madewell Elbow-Sleeve Boatneck Tee (Was $42)

Madewell Cotton Perfect Crewneck Tee (Was $45)

Madewell Ribbed Crewneck Long-Sleeve Tee (Was $52)

Everlane The Form Funnel-Neck Tee (Was $50)

Everlane The Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit (Was $40)

Everlane The Form Tee (Was $40)

On-Sale Tank Tops

Like T-shirts, tank tops are just as important as they can rotate through any season. We're in the dead of winter, which means you'll likely layer your tanks under knits, blouses, and jackets. Come warmer weather, however, they can run the gamut tucked into skirts and jeans, layered with linen shirts, or worn completely on their own.

Madewell Ribbed Mockneck Tank (Was $45)

Everlane The Form Mock-Neck Tank (Was $40)

Everlane The Cami in Butterlite (Was $78)

Everlane The Scoop Tank in Linen (Was $68)
Banana Republic Essential Silk Tank (Was $110)

Banana Republic SUPIMA® Tank (Was $45)

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

