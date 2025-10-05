I know we're all just now tapping into October's spooky energy, but according to Revolve, it's already time to celebrate the holidays. Every year, the retailer releases one of the best beauty advent calendars, and every year, it sells out lightning fast. So, I'm happy to report that Revolve's 2025 advent calendars (yes, more than one!) are finally back in stock.

The two beauty gift sets feature cult-favorite items and new products from the buzziest brands. With a value nearing $900, this is the editor-approved hack for getting the most bang for your buck when holiday gift-giving.

Revolve Beauty 2025 Advent Calendar $150 at Revolve

This year, Revolve stepped up its gift offering. It now offers a 25-day calendar, adding one more sweet beauty treat to unwrap from last year's calendar. For $125, it includes 10(!) full-size products, plus 15 other deluxe samples.

For a great under-$100 gift, Revolve is now offering a 12-day advent calendar. This calendar features six full-size products, allowing you to open one every other day. Highlights include Kosas' Soulgazer Mascara (a new favorite of mine!), Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, and a yummy lip oil from Summer Fridays. This calendar's contents are valued at $327, but you can have it for just $89. Did I mention both calendars come in a chic carrying case, too?

Revolve Beauty 12 Days of Revolve Beauty $89 at Revolve

Trust me—you don't want to wait around before scoring one of these gifts that keeps on giving.

With so many luxe products and at affordable price points, I'm willing to bet these advent calendars will sell out in a matter of days—just like last year's calendar. Starting today, October 5, both calendars are in stock. If you want to ensure you get your hands on these covetable gifts, don't wait to add them to your cart.

If you prefer not to buy the calendars, I've included some of the products you can expect to find inside below. They make just as worthy gifts to your beauty-loving friend or to yourself!

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors