My All-Time Favorite Beauty Products Are Currently on Super Sale for Nordstrom’s Beauty Savings Event

I’m restocking everything.

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It’s my job to test pretty much every new skincare product, makeup launch, fragrance, and body care item that hits the market. Fun, right? And even though I love getting my hands on the latest and greatest, there will always be a handful of beauty products that I go back to—like the moisturizer I’ve had on rotation since college or the eyebrow pencil I’ve genuinely been using since I turned 15. I find comfort having a backstock of these products in case of emergency—and now is the perfect time to restock everything I need.

Starting today, April 16, and running through April 20, Nordstrom is offering 25 percent off select beauty products as part of its Beauty Savings Event. The sale covers just about every category, and includes a solid chunk of my favorite brands (Estée Lauder! Lancôme!). There’s no need to plug in a code at checkout either; the discount will be automatically applied to your cart.

To see what I’m shopping for this season, scroll ahead.

Skincare Staples

My skin is on the temperamental side (rosacea, dermatitis, general sensitivity), so I really try to limit new products. These are my trusted go-tos that keep my skin calm, hydrated, and glowy. Bonus: they feel soothing on irritated skin—they don’t burn on application.

Makeup Must-Haves

My makeup routine is different on any given day. The new Sarah Creal Color Corrector? Incredible. Makeup by Mario’s Ethereal Eyes? I can’t get enough. But even with new favorites on rotation, I find myself gravitating back to these classics that have been in my makeup bag forever.

Fragrance Favorites

Spring fragrances are some of my favorites; I get to break out my fig scents and some citrus blends, but I can still get away with a light vanilla. These are the two that get me the most compliments, without fail.

Body Care

One thing about me: I love a little luxury. There’s just something about a fancy hand soap or a rich body butter that sparks infinite joy. I tend to gravitate toward scented formulas that feel fresh, light, and don’t interfere with my fragrance wardrobe.

Tools and Treatments

Beauty tools are often the priciest pieces in my routine, so I highly recommend scooping up some good ones while they’re heavily marked down. I’m big into lymphatic drainage these days, and these have been incredible for fluid retention and depuffing.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.