It’s my job to test pretty much every new skincare product, makeup launch, fragrance, and body care item that hits the market. Fun, right? And even though I love getting my hands on the latest and greatest, there will always be a handful of beauty products that I go back to—like the moisturizer I’ve had on rotation since college or the eyebrow pencil I’ve genuinely been using since I turned 15. I find comfort having a backstock of these products in case of emergency—and now is the perfect time to restock everything I need.

Starting today, April 16, and running through April 20, Nordstrom is offering 25 percent off select beauty products as part of its Beauty Savings Event. The sale covers just about every category, and includes a solid chunk of my favorite brands (Estée Lauder! Lancôme!). There’s no need to plug in a code at checkout either; the discount will be automatically applied to your cart.

To see what I’m shopping for this season, scroll ahead.

Skincare Staples

My skin is on the temperamental side (rosacea, dermatitis, general sensitivity), so I really try to limit new products. These are my trusted go-tos that keep my skin calm, hydrated, and glowy. Bonus: they feel soothing on irritated skin—they don’t burn on application.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich for Women (Was $240) $192 at Nordstrom If you know me, you know I love Dr. Barbara Sturm moisturizers. The Glow Cream, The Face Cream, and the Face Cream Rich are my Big Three. My skin drinks them up, feels balanced, and has a more even tone when this is a consistent fixture in my routine. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair (Was $85) $63.75 at Nordstrom I'm starting to notice fine lines on my forehead and this cult-favorite has been a lifeline. Even after a few applications, my skin is plumped and bouncier. 10 out of 10 in my book.

Makeup Must-Haves

My makeup routine is different on any given day. The new Sarah Creal Color Corrector? Incredible. Makeup by Mario’s Ethereal Eyes? I can’t get enough. But even with new favorites on rotation, I find myself gravitating back to these classics that have been in my makeup bag forever.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Seeker Highlighter (Was $40) $32 at Nordstrom Anastasia Beverly Hills had full reign over my entire makeup routine in high school. Today? The brand still has big real estate in my bag—the brow products and this blinding highlighter are my favorites. Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Tinted Balm (Was $26) $19.50 at Nordstrom I vividly remember when I got my hands on my very first Chubby Stick. It was frankly forever ago, but the creamy, deliciously moisturizing formula holds it's weight in 2026. It's one of my go-to balms for hydration.

Fragrance Favorites

Spring fragrances are some of my favorites; I get to break out my fig scents and some citrus blends, but I can still get away with a light vanilla. These are the two that get me the most compliments, without fail.

NEOM Wellbeing Scent to De-Stress Real Luxury Reed Diffuser (Was $46) $32.20 at Nordstrom I have a big move coming up and am in the midst of fine-tuning my apartment's signature scent. This guy is a strong contender, mainly because the lavender-infused scent is an instant de-stresser. Heretic Dirty Grapefruit Body Mist (Was $36) $27 at Nordstrom I newly joined the Heretic cult fan base and let me just say, I get the hype. The scents are pretty affordable, but still smell uber-luxe. Grapefruit is a very trendy spring/summer note, so I cannot wait to douse myself (and my hair) in this mist.

Body Care

One thing about me: I love a little luxury. There’s just something about a fancy hand soap or a rich body butter that sparks infinite joy. I tend to gravitate toward scented formulas that feel fresh, light, and don’t interfere with my fragrance wardrobe.

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NERRĀ Travel Size the Dry Body Oil - Citrus Wave (Was $29) $20.30 at Nordstrom My travel schedule in the summer is wild, so I am officially hoarding every travel-size item I can get my hands on. This body oil is accompanying me on every beach trip—it's non-greasy and makes my legs look uber shiny. Irene Forte Pistachio Body Oil ($180) $144 at Nordstrom When I'm not traveling, I whip out this incredibly chic bottle from Italian-made brand Irene Forte. It smells like summer and makes my skin look firmer and feel softer. Put it on immediately after the shower—you'll thank me later. It's pricy, but I promise the bottle lasts you a year, maybe more.

Beauty tools are often the priciest pieces in my routine, so I highly recommend scooping up some good ones while they’re heavily marked down. I’m big into lymphatic drainage these days, and these have been incredible for fluid retention and depuffing.

White Lotus Beauty Premium Amethyst Gua Sha (Was $43) $36 at Nordstrom After a few years-long hiatus, I'm back on my gua sha game. This guy looks so stunning on my vanity. I try and sculpt my face for five minutes in the morning and whenever I actually follow through, I'm mesmerized by how de-puffed I look. PURSONIC Cordless & Rechargeable Professional Massage Gun (Was $49.99) $34.99 at Nordstrom It was my 2026 resolution to work out more, and while I'm actually following through with my goal (there's a first time for everything), it also means I'm a lot more sore. That's where this massage gun comes it—I use when my muscles are feeling achy and it makes a world of difference.

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