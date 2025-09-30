Every year when September rolls around, I have a sudden urge to overhaul my beauty routine. I blame it on the back-to-school energy, even though I graduated years ago. While I can't go on a full-blown shopping spree, plenty of September's new beauty products have given my daily regimen the refresh I've been craving.

Just about every category of my regimen got a facelift this month. For starters, my combo skin is ready to meet cooler weather thanks to the new barrier repair cream from Versed and Naked Beauty MD's exosome serum. My hair got a major glow-up with Zara's just-launched haircare and Redken's one-minute hair gloss, plus I found a new lip plumper that actually makes a difference in my thin lips. Even my go-to fall fragrances got an update with new scents from Phlur, Kilian, and Liis.

Ahead, discover the new launches that my fellow editors and I couldn't stop talking about this month. From new moisturizers to luxury hand sanitizers, September's beauty products are here to get you through fall looking and feeling your best.

Best New Body Oil CYKLAR Sacred Santal In-Shower Body Oil Balm $29 at CYKLAR "Most days I can’t be bothered to apply body lotion, so when I say this oil-balm hybrid revolutionized my body care routine, I mean it. You apply it after turning the water off in the shower (yes, when your skin is still sopping wet). You may think the balm rubs off while towel drying, but you’d be wrong—skin is left softer, smoother, and glowing. There's no doubt this balm has earned a permanent spot in my shower routine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests Cyklar Sacred Santal - In-Shower Body Oil Balm. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Lip Plumper HALF MAGIC Go Plump Yourself Invisible Extreme Plumping Lip Liner $20 at halfmagicbeauty.com "As a thin-lip girl, I've tried my share of lip plumpers over the years, but no other product has made as much of a difference as this liner. A fair warning: This stuff is no joke. It takes the cake for the spiciest lip plumper I've tried, but after about five minutes, the pain subsides and you're left with a noticeably bigger pout." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests Half Magic Go Plump Yourself Invisible Extreme Plumping Lip Liner. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

