Allow September's Best New Beauty Products to Elevate Your Fall Routine
These fragrances, moisturizers, haircare, and more are seriously obsession-worthy.
Every year when September rolls around, I have a sudden urge to overhaul my beauty routine. I blame it on the back-to-school energy, even though I graduated years ago. While I can't go on a full-blown shopping spree, plenty of September's new beauty products have given my daily regimen the refresh I've been craving.
Just about every category of my regimen got a facelift this month. For starters, my combo skin is ready to meet cooler weather thanks to the new barrier repair cream from Versed and Naked Beauty MD's exosome serum. My hair got a major glow-up with Zara's just-launched haircare and Redken's one-minute hair gloss, plus I found a new lip plumper that actually makes a difference in my thin lips. Even my go-to fall fragrances got an update with new scents from Phlur, Kilian, and Liis.
Ahead, discover the new launches that my fellow editors and I couldn't stop talking about this month. From new moisturizers to luxury hand sanitizers, September's beauty products are here to get you through fall looking and feeling your best.
"Most days I can’t be bothered to apply body lotion, so when I say this oil-balm hybrid revolutionized my body care routine, I mean it. You apply it after turning the water off in the shower (yes, when your skin is still sopping wet). You may think the balm rubs off while towel drying, but you’d be wrong—skin is left softer, smoother, and glowing. There's no doubt this balm has earned a permanent spot in my shower routine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"As a thin-lip girl, I've tried my share of lip plumpers over the years, but no other product has made as much of a difference as this liner. A fair warning: This stuff is no joke. It takes the cake for the spiciest lip plumper I've tried, but after about five minutes, the pain subsides and you're left with a noticeably bigger pout." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"All I can say about this luxe whipped moisturizer is WOW. My main skin concern these days is firmness, and this peptide-rich formula has the clinical results to support increased collagen production by a whopping 45 percent in one week. That means my complexion (and neck and décolletage) are looking more youthful, glowing, and healthy after every application. I'm sold!" — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"Hourglass founder Carisa Janes just relaunched this clean body care line, and every beauty editor I know is rightfully obsessed. I tried the brand's luxe body wash, and it legitimately turned my bathroom into a spa. Its plant-based formula soothes and hydrates the skin with aloe and glycerin, but it's the bright woody scent that has me looking forward to showering." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I love a boozy fragrance, and this new Angels' Share flanker is one of the most unique cocktail-inspired scents I've come across in a while. It's like the younger, free-spirited sister to Angels' Share in that it's fresh and invigorating thanks to zesty citrus and subtle spice. This is the fall fragrance for you if you like warm, cozy scents but hate smelling like a cupcake." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My combo skin has been loving this moisturizer as we head into cooler weather. It packs a major punch of hydration, yet is still light enough to feel virtually weightless. I like to use it at night after a few days of using retinol to combat any dryness or irritation, and it's been working wonders." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I have fallen head over heels with ginger notes in perfume, so it's no surprise that I love Creed's latest launch, Oud Zarian. It's a scent that grew on me as I found it to be almost too woody on first sniff, but the more I smelled it, the more I fell in love. Bergamot, ginger, rose, patchouli, and a host of other woody notes create this concoction, but the result is a smooth, silky scent that has beast-mode longevity, as to be expected from the House of Creed." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"Olay has a knack for taking body care to the next level. Case in point: this body lotion. It's packed with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, AHA, collagen peptide, vitamins C and E to go beyond simple hydration—it also works to firm skin, smooth texture, and even tone." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Zara's new haircare was a pleasant surprise this month, especially its hair mask. Designed for all hair types, it moisturizes hair and smooths frizz. I've been using it once a week in place of my conditioner and love how soft my hair feels after every use. The best part is that it doesn't weigh my thin hair down." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I, like most people, first encountered EOS when they had the viral spherical lip balms. Since then, the brand has evolved to a body-care juggernaut, but its most recent launch returns to the brand's roots, and the super balm is fantastic. It's nourishing and soft—it doesn't sit like a thin film on the lips that forces you to continuously reapply, but it is like a true occlusive balm, perfect for the upcoming winter months." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"One spray of this new fragrance made me realize just how much I'm obsessed with almond. The nutty note, combined with tonka bean, has a cocooning effect, so I feel like I'm being wrapped in a warm hug every time I wear it, which has been a lot recently. Pink pepper and incense give this cozy scent just the slightest edge, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Exosome is the current buzzword in the beauty space, so I've been itching to see what all the hype is about. I only needed one week of testing this serum to see that the ingredient is well worth the hype. Not only does it leave an instant glassy glow, but I swear my skin already feels bouncier, firmer, and plumper, and it's been just seven days! Dare I say it, but I may have just found my new skincare holy grail." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This may sound crazy, but I actually look forward to putting on eye cream ever since I added this pick to my routine. It features a large metal applicator that instantly cools the skin and de-puffs. While I haven’t been using it long enough to notice a difference in fine lines, I’d use it just for its cooling and depuffing powers alone." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Hand sanitizers have deserved a glow up for a long time, and I'm so excited to see this K-Beauty brand add good-for-your-skin ingredients like calming cica, nourishing green tea, and moisturizing panthenol to their formulas. The smell is also divine—no tell-tale alcohol stench here." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"Phlur perfumes never miss, and its latest scent is no different. The brand gave the cherry fragrance trend a dark, sexy twist with the addition of ebony wood and a hint of leather. It opens with a juicy and slightly boozy punch of fruit before settling into a deliciously warm blend. Consider yourself warned: others may find you irresistible when you wear this fragrance." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I want my candles to turn my home into a bakery, and that's just what this new launch does. From a subtle touch of sea salt to the nuttiness of walnuts and bite of chocolate, every ingredient of the iconic New York City cookie is present in this candle. If you're any kind of gourmand lover like me, you'll want this candle burning all season long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"While I don't recommend that the everyday person buy a bunch of eyeshadow palettes, there are a few that I truly believe that anyone can find worth having. This new release from Natasha Denona is one of them. The colorway in 'soft' in particular, is a soft-glam lover's dream, but it's versatile enough to create a bevy of one-color shadow looks for the person who just wants to fling something on and go." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"I swear by at-home hair glosses to keep my cherry cola hair vibrant, and this new launch certainly does the trick. After just one use, my hair looked like I had just walked out of the salon with glass-like shine and zero frizz. The fact that it didn't weigh my fine hair down and only needed one minute to achieve results makes it all the more impressive." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This is one of the first perfumes that I've had the pleasure of smelling from Goldfield and Banks, and it was an instant love. It's similar to the brand's viral Silky Woods perfume, but it has an extra hit of warmth that the latter doesn't. Still, it's one of those perfumes that has notes that would traditionally sit close to the skin, but somehow has incredible sillage. A 10/10 perfume and a great introduction to the brand overall." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"If you have combo skin like me, don't be swayed from trying this rich cleanser. First and foremost, the squeeze tube is genius for a cleansing balm—no more scooping out product with your fingers. It also melts makeup (even my waterproof mascara!) with ease and adds a boost of hydration. The subtle fresh scent is a nice touch, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Marie Veronique is a true skincare wizard and her new moisturizer is everything my skin craves once the temperatures start to drop. It's ridiculously creamy while still remaining lightweight, and utilizes bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative, to encourage skin cell turnover and leave you with an otherworldly radiance." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"We're almost at the end of the year, so I feel like I can say that this is my favorite highlighter of 2025. Traditionally, liquid highlighters have never been able to sit on top of a full face of powder, but this one knocks all of its predecessors out of the water. It provides a glassy finish without disrupting my makeup underneath, but it also still shines through as a skin-prep product. It's been a few weeks now since receiving, and I continue to be impressed." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"Like any chronic acne picker, I struggle with post-blemish scarring, but Hero came up with a solution. With each click of this pen, it delivers the perfect dose of brightening serum that works like a charm on dark spots. I've been using it on one pesky spot for a week, and it's becoming less noticeable with every use." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I have not had the pleasure of trying this cult-favorite hair mask yet, so I was ecstatic when I got my hands on the new scented version. Not only does it smell divine thanks to Future Society's light floral fragrance, but the formula lives up to the hype. My hair has heat damage and far too many split ends for my liking, but this mask is slowly but surely making a difference." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"MAC's Lip Erase is the perfect product to not only to act as a nude lip color, but also to completely mute out your lip color to allow the true color of your lipstick to show up. It's been a makeup artist's staple for years, but thankfully every beauty enthusiast can now also join in on the fun." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
