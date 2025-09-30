Allow September's Best New Beauty Products to Elevate Your Fall Routine

These fragrances, moisturizers, haircare, and more are seriously obsession-worthy.

product collage of Liis Celestial Object, Versed Daily Recovery Rich Barrier Cream, HALF MAGIC Go Plump Yourself Invisible Extreme Plumping Lip Liner, Paula&#039;s Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Firming Eye Gel Serum, Nature of Things Awakening Santal Body Wash on white background with red and orange polka dots
Every year when September rolls around, I have a sudden urge to overhaul my beauty routine. I blame it on the back-to-school energy, even though I graduated years ago. While I can't go on a full-blown shopping spree, plenty of September's new beauty products have given my daily regimen the refresh I've been craving.

Just about every category of my regimen got a facelift this month. For starters, my combo skin is ready to meet cooler weather thanks to the new barrier repair cream from Versed and Naked Beauty MD's exosome serum. My hair got a major glow-up with Zara's just-launched haircare and Redken's one-minute hair gloss, plus I found a new lip plumper that actually makes a difference in my thin lips. Even my go-to fall fragrances got an update with new scents from Phlur, Kilian, and Liis.

Ahead, discover the new launches that my fellow editors and I couldn't stop talking about this month. From new moisturizers to luxury hand sanitizers, September's beauty products are here to get you through fall looking and feeling your best.

Hand holding up cyklar sacred santal in shower body oil balm against tile wall

Brooke Knappenberger tests Cyklar Sacred Santal - In-Shower Body Oil Balm.

split image of Brooke knappenberger before and after testing Half Magic GO PLUMP YOURSELF INVISIBLE EXTREME PLUMPING LIP LINER on black background with &quot;before&quot; and &quot;after&quot; text

Brooke Knappenberger tests Half Magic Go Plump Yourself Invisible Extreme Plumping Lip Liner.

