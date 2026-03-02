I'm Deeply Obsessed with Summer Fridays, But It Never Goes On Sale—Until Now
Now's your chance to score a viral Lip Butter Balm for less than $20.
I believe that when you love something, you should buy multiples of it. The sentiment applies to my wardrobe (a J.Crew rollneck in every color? Yes, please!), but the sentiment also applies to my beauty routine. That's why I'll be stocking up on nearly the entire Summer Fridays lineup during its Birthday Sale.
From now through March 10, Summer Fridays is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code "BDAY." The brand rarely runs sales, so I won't be skipping this one. It's my chance to scoop up multiple flavors of the viral Lip Butter Balms, a viral lip treatment that's actually worth the hype, along with a few of the brand-new Flush Lip Stains and Softline Lip Liners to try. With spring break nearing, I'm also picking up my vacation beauty must-haves from the brand's Jet Lag collection.
Ahead, I'm sharing everything in my cart from the Summer Fridays sale, from the editor-loved vitamin C serum to getaway-ready bronzing drops. Trust me, the sale is worth shopping.
As far as lip treatments go, Summer Friday's Lip Butter Balm really is that girl. This buttery formula makes lips pillow-soft for hours, and every flavor is delectable. Pink Sugar is my personal favorite for its pretty, sheer wash of pink color and vanilla scent, but I'm also stocking up on Brown Sugar and Sweet Mint.
Ever since beauty editor Siena Gagliano reviewed this just-launched lip stain, I've been itching to try it. This pen deposits long-lasting color that can withstand eating and drinking for an all-day lip look. The angled tip makes it easy to use to define or fill in your lips with color.
My vacation packing list is never complete without a tube of this moisturizer. It's rich-yet-lightweight formula packs a major punch of hydration, a must for long travel days. While the full-sized option is sold out, I keep a travel-sized mini in my carry-on and slather it on to beat the dry plane air, then I'll use it as a nighttime moisturizer throughout my trip.
This is another travel-sized skincare product you will always find with me on flights. I keep it in my personal item so I can mist my face every few hours. It keeps dryness at bay and ensures I land with my glow intact.
If you're a fan of more traditional lip liners, Summer Fridays has got you covered with its latest launch. This creamy pencil glides seamlessly for natural, defined lips. It's especially easy to blend, so you can create a sculpted look that lasts all day long.
This cream blush stands out in my very large collection. Its hydrating, creamy formula makes it a breeze to blend—I even use my finger to blend out the pigment when I'm feeling lazy. A little goes a long way, too, in giving you a pretty, natural flush.
These bronzing drops are the ultimate hack to a post-vacation glow without any traveling involved. You only need a few drops mixed in with your moisturizer or skin tint (or apply directly to your face!) for a natural bronzy glow.
Any glowy look is incomplete without a highlighter. These drops provide just a touch of illumination for a natural-looking glow. If you hate the kind of glittery ones that give you a disco-ball effect, this one will be right up your alley.
This is one of the best vitamin C serums on the market if you have sensitive skin, but don't just take it from me—Julia Marzovilla, MC's fashion commerce editor, is on her second bottle and says, "The scars on my face appear less pigmented, and any textured skin has been slowly but surely disappearing."
I've ditched foundation for good in favor of lightweight skin tints, so you can bet this one is in my makeup bag. Not only is it hydrating, but it also provides just enough coverage for a "your skin, but better" finish.
Regular exfoliation will make a world of difference in your skincare routine, and these pads make the step as simple as can be. Powered by AHAs and PHAs, a daily swipe of these pads will smooth texture, even skin tone, and refine pores.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.