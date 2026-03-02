I'm Deeply Obsessed with Summer Fridays, But It Never Goes On Sale—Until Now

I believe that when you love something, you should buy multiples of it. The sentiment applies to my wardrobe (a J.Crew rollneck in every color? Yes, please!), but the sentiment also applies to my beauty routine. That's why I'll be stocking up on nearly the entire Summer Fridays lineup during its Birthday Sale.

From now through March 10, Summer Fridays is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the code "BDAY." The brand rarely runs sales, so I won't be skipping this one. It's my chance to scoop up multiple flavors of the viral Lip Butter Balms, a viral lip treatment that's actually worth the hype, along with a few of the brand-new Flush Lip Stains and Softline Lip Liners to try. With spring break nearing, I'm also picking up my vacation beauty must-haves from the brand's Jet Lag collection.

Ahead, I'm sharing everything in my cart from the Summer Fridays sale, from the editor-loved vitamin C serum to getaway-ready bronzing drops. Trust me, the sale is worth shopping.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

