The Iconic Rihanna Hair Moments I Can't Stop Fawning Over
She once had a mullet so good it shook Billy Ray Cyrus to the core.
Rihanna is as cool as they come. She's not only a Grammy-winning artist, but she boasts an behemoth fashion and beauty empire, Fenty—and we can't forget about The Rihanna Book, a 504-page coffee table book featuring over 1,000 of the best photos of Rih ('cause, duh). The powerhouse from Barbados has been on our radar since 2005 and has already given us a lifetime of beauty and fashion looks to fawn over. I mean, I still think about her airport look consisting of sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and glittery heels nightly.
So, yes, at Marie Claire, we're very into her fashion choices, but we also can't stop obsessing over her beauty looks. After all, it's what she's working on these days while teasing us of that long-awaited ninth album. But that battle is for another day—we're here to talk about one of life's greatest treasures: Riri's hair. The woman can rock anything, and we have 15 years' worth of photos to prove that statement. So sit back, relax, and get ready to take a trip down Robyn's hair memory lane.
Yes, this look is from the '00s, and the layered straightened bangs are a little old-school, but she's onto something! If you're trying this at home, definitely leave those bangs a bit more natural for a more relaxed look.
This sleek middle part is everything I've ever wanted and more. Her bone-straight hair allows her bold red lip to pop so beautifully at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards.
This '20s inspired short curly bob gives her crazy amounts of volume while complementing her subtle but seductive makeup look. Curly ringlets aren't just for kids!
Pixie cut Rihanna remains superior—there, I said it! The slinky side- swept bangs and jet-black color is so fierce and serves serious "Shut Up and Drive" vibes.
Did blonde Rihanna have more fun? Not sure, but what I do know for sure is that there's photographic evidence that Rihanna can rock any hair color. Her short cut paired with a deep swoop is the perfect amount of drama for day and night.
The shaved sides on Rihanna are just *chef's kiss!* Her free-flowing beachy waves accentuate her face (and stunning earrings) so beautifully.
Remember when Rihanna went red? These curls take me back to the '70s. Excuse me while I pick up a pair of bell-bottoms, crank some disco, and let my curls run wild.
Talk about some serious side bangs. This eye-grazing lob with heavily bumped ends looks incredible on Riri and gives her hair so much body.
I am here for the drama of this side swoop and voluminous curls that gives off old Hollywood glamour, reimagined by Rihanna. Also, these highlights though!
Literally, not even a year later, Rihanna turned heads with this dip-dyed blonde look that shook everyone. Suddenly, I don't care about my overgrown roots anymore.
If you've contemplated shaving your sides, try this subtle style rocked by Riri. It's a long and short hairstyle that has the best of both worlds with a badass part to complete the lewk.
I'm forever fawning over the moment Rihanna strutted down the catwalk performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with these retro finger waves.
Here's one of the most iconic Rihanna looks of all time. Hello, caramel brown highlights! And hi, gorgeous loose waves!
Wait, I take that back because how could one forget when she wore a mullet to the Opening Ceremony Spring fashion show...and it actually looked really, really good.
Never, ever doubt the power of hair clips, or throw out your sparkly ones from childhood. Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala is the blueprint for the magical things a bejeweled bobby pin can do.
This style makes me think of the quote:"The higher the hair, the closer to God." In this case, it's "The curlier the curl, the closer to God."
Sleek ponytails! Side-swooped bangs! Perfectly slicked baby hairs! It's everything I love in a Rihanna red carpet beauty look, but even better.
Half-up, half-down hairstyles for the win! As Rihanna shows, this style accentuates your face by pulling your hair back, but doesn't skimp on volume with free-flowing hair that's left down.
Ah, the updo of all updos. Allow your curls to work in your favor by twisting them up and clipping them back with a large hair clip.
Blunt bob Rihanna give off a "popular girl in an '00s teen movie" vibe, and I'm here for it! The softly flipped ends is all the flair this hairstyle needed.
Faux locs are the perfect protective style to rock this summer, or literally any time. Rihanna's extra-long locs are proof that every style is made for her.
Wet short curls for the win! I suddenly want to take a shower and apply an insane amount of leave-in conditioner and styling gel in an attempt to recreate this look.
Movie premieres for Rihanna are always a stylish affair! This swept-back style finished off with textured curls reads classy and sassy at the same time.
Disclaimer: I would look more like Olive in Popeye than red carpet chic if I wore my bun like Rihanna's, but it just works on her. I need to talk to her hairstylist to learn these secrets, stat.
At a Fenty Beauty event in Brooklyn, Ri's deep side part with light, loose waves let her popping pink blush and lipstick combo come out to play.
When your loose bun means business, but your undone strands means date night. Unrelated but relevant: Thanks, Rihanna, for making me search my mom's closet for a set of pearl earrings like yours.
Cinderella, but make it 21st century! These cornrows are everything. If you want your baby hairs as slick as Rihanna's, apply edge control using a small toothbrush, then tie your hair down with a silk scarf.
Here's Rihanna serving Mad Men realness! Her long, sleek and shiny hair tucked behind the ears is the ultimate hair power move, hence this girl boss pose.