No one is more ready to enter "The Garden of Time" at tonight's Met Gala than Rihanna.

Heading to Formula One's Miami Grand Prix two days before fashion's biggest night, the Fenty mogul revealed just how seriously she's taking the flora and fauna-themed 2024 dress code. Rihanna was photographed with blossom pink hair cascading down her shoulders—a major switch-up from her previous honey blonde.

Rihanna departed for the Miami Grand Prix in an oversize black sweatsuit—plus pink Puma sneakers to coordinate with her newly pink hair. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As if to emphasize her color change even more, Rihanna debuted her new hair with a coordinating pair of pink Puma sneakers, juxtaposed by a relaxed black sweatsuit. Once she arrived at the Miami circuit, she parted her glossy pink hair to the side and dressed in a slinky vintage John Galliano ensemble. (More photos are available on X.)

While Rihanna is known for her bold, experimental fashion, she's also unafraid to play with her hair's color and length. Rihanna last dyed her hair a shade of bubblegum pink—and chopped it into a pixie cut—in 2014.

This time around, the Anti singer confirmed her pink dye is part of a bigger narrative: going all-in on her hair and makeup for Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit. Regarding her Met Gala outfit, "I'm actually keeping it real simple this year," she told Extra in a recent interview. "It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do."

Just days ago, Rihanna had side-parted blonde hair with long side bangs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna frequently works with celebrity hairstylist Yusef on her red carpet glam. Just before drenching her hair in pink, the pair tested a honey blonde shade with bangs for a Fenty Beauty event. Marie Claire has reached out to Yusef's team for further details about her Met Gala hairstyle; we'll update this post as soon as we hear back.

Rihanna arrived at the 2023 Met Gala with her hair concealed under the hood of her Maison Valentino gown. Halfway up the steps, she removed it to reveal a slicked-back updo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no telling exactly how celebrities arriving on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's famed steps tonight will interpret the dress code until they arrive—but beauty experts have a few predictions. Makeup artists who spoke with Marie Claire anticipate that 2024's Met Gala beauty trends will range from whimsical nail art to period hairstyles, glowy, ethereal skin, and flower crowns (of course).

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are still several hours before Rihanna shows the world what an evening in "The Garden of Time" looks like to her. Based on past installments, the Fenty mogul will most likely save her grand entrance for nearly last—she's known for ascending the steps toward the end of the night.

Marie Claire editors will update this post with a full look at Rihanna's 2024 Met Gala beauty as soon as she hits the carpet.