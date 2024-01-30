You'll Want to Recreate Sarah Jessica Parker's Sparkly Take on the Smoky Eye

Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw have a few things in common—mainly, that they both know how to choose the precise shoes, party dress, and makeup for every occasion. For proof, look no further than Sarah Jessica Parker's latest appearance at the London after party for her play, Plaza Suite.
Not only did Parker arrive in a gorgeous Jenny Packham dress with classic black pumps, but she also put an elevated spin on a smoky eye. Parker upped the ante on the typical moody shadow look by having her makeup artist pop a bit of gold sparkle on the center of her lid for extra shimmer.
The rest of Parker's beauty look was both simple and glamorous, featuring light foundation coverage and filled-in eyebrows. To add an extra shine to her look, she opted for a lip gloss. The Sex in the City actress styled her hair in loose curls, parting it down the middle.
Parker walked the red carpet with her husband, Matthew Broderick, who co-stars in the play. Broderick kept his attire casual yet cool with a pinstripe suit, matching dress shirt, and tie. They posed for several pictures with the production's director, John Benjamin Hickey.
An SJP beauty moment never disappoints. With season three of ...And Just Like That set to start filming shortly, many more of Parker's glam choices will be headed for our inspiration folders in the weeks ahead.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Larry Stansbury is a writer based in New York City. He has contributed articles to various publications such as ESSENCE, Us Weekly, New York Post, and Entertainment Tonight, among others. He specializes in covering topics related to beauty, commerce, and celebrity news. In his spare time, he enjoys working out at the gym, testing the latest beauty products, creating creative Instagram captions, and rewatching classic movies from the 90s. You can find him on Instagram at @__larrbearrrr.
-
Prince Harry Allegedly "Put an End" to Meghan Markle's Memoir Plans
He apparently wants to build bridges with the royals.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Of Course Kim Kardashian Wore Lip Liner Under Her Ski Mask
To be fair, lift selfies are a must.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Drew Barrymore Did the Math for How Taylor Swift Can Make It to the Super Bowl From Her Tokyo Concert—2 Months Before the Chiefs' Key Win
DREW!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn