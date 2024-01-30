You'll Want to Recreate Sarah Jessica Parker's Sparkly Take on the Smoky Eye

Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw have a few things in common—mainly, that they both know how to choose the precise shoes, party dress, and makeup for every occasion. For proof, look no further than Sarah Jessica Parker's latest appearance at the London after party for her play, Plaza Suite.

Not only did Parker arrive in a gorgeous Jenny Packham dress with classic black pumps, but she also put an elevated spin on a smoky eye. Parker upped the ante on the typical moody shadow look by having her makeup artist pop a bit of gold sparkle on the center of her lid for extra shimmer.

The rest of Parker's beauty look was both simple and glamorous, featuring light foundation coverage and filled-in eyebrows. To add an extra shine to her look, she opted for a lip gloss. The Sex in the City actress styled her hair in loose curls, parting it down the middle.

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine / Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Parker walked the red carpet with her husband, Matthew Broderick, who co-stars in the play. Broderick kept his attire casual yet cool with a pinstripe suit, matching dress shirt, and tie. They posed for several pictures with the production's director, John Benjamin Hickey.

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine / Dave Benett / Getty Images)

An SJP beauty moment never disappoints. With season three of ...And Just Like That set to start filming shortly, many more of Parker's glam choices will be headed for our inspiration folders in the weeks ahead.