Selena Gomez's 2024 Golden Globes Makeup Was All Kinds of Shady

Whenever Selena Gomez appears on a red carpet (or in public at all, for that matter), I automatically zoom in on her makeup. Safely assuming she's wearing Rare Beauty, it's a thrill to decipher her exact shade of blush or eyeshadow—and attempt to DIY the look myself.

So, while fans screamed "shade" when Gomez told bestie Taylor Swift a secret that made her gasp during the 2024 Golden Globes, I was more interested in the hues of her eyeshadow. Luckily, I have an entire product breakdown, no guessing (or lip reading!) required.

For the event, the 31-year-old wore a full face of Rare Beauty, complimenting her red and black Armani dress (and amazingly shiny black manicure) with a deep, warm color palette including pinks, warm metallics, brown, and burgundy. Her makeup was the work of Melissa Murdick, who noted via her Instagram story that the actress looked so "cute and happy" at the event.

As for specific products, Murdick first created flawless skin with Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, and Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in the rose-gold shade "Transcend." Then came the color.

To give her those happy rosy cheeks (and killer cheekbones), the makeup artist applied Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the nude-mauve "Hope" and Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in "Happy Sol." Next came brows, with three products working their magic: Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo in "Brown Brow," Harmony Precision Pencil in "Brown Brow," and Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel.

The pièce de résistance? Those brown doe eyes, of course, where the deep burgundy shade—a far cry from the bright apple red of her gown—finally made its mark. To get the color, Murdick used the Give Yourself Grace Eyeshadow Palette, finishing things off with the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick and Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in true-burgundy "Compassion." The last step was a swipe of Compassion Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in "Kindness," a nude pink.

A little shadiness never looked so sweet.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight $25 at Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $23 at Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick $20 at Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick $22 at Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Discovery Eyeshadow Palette - Give Yourself Grace $29 at Sephora