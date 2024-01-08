Here's How to Get Selena Gomez's 2024 Golden Globes 'Patent Leather' Nails

Amid all the glitz and glam present on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, Selena Gomez's manicure may have been the shiniest thing around. Painted a true black, the nails looked top-coated to the high heavens—which was exactly the plan.

"We wanted to compliment her custom Giorgio Armani dress while bringing a little edge with a high gloss, black mani," shared Gomez's nail artist, Tom Bachik, via Instagram. Always one to choose an apt moniker for his designs, Bachik dubbed the style "patent leather."

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails A photo posted by tombachik on

A true hero, Bachik also shared exactly how the look came to be...in case you need something to do while re-watching your favorite clips from the evening. After shaping the nails—Gomez chose a short, oval style—he went to work on the polish and camera-ready aftercare.

"I always have to start off with a meticulous manicure using my Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set. Next I polished Selena’s nails in two rich coats of ‘Licorice’ by Essie," he shared. "No look is complete with dry cuticles! I used Essie's ‘On a Roll’ Apricot Cuticle Oil to rehydrate the cuticles and skin, finishing the look perfectly."

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails A photo posted by tombachik on

With the nails and dress taken care of, the Only Murders in the Building star's makeup was next on the list. Naturally, she wore an entire face of Rare Beauty applied by celebrity makeup artist Melissa Murdick. So not to overtake the nails and dress details, the creator chose a burgundy eyeliner (Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in "compassion") for the look.

Her hair, a classic-Gomez high bun, was done by Marissa Marino.

"Golden Globe NOMINEE!! Such a moment!!" wrote the stylist via Instagram. Did she mean the look or the nomination itself? I guess it doesn't matter. Both are momentous.

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Jet Black, Licorice, 0.46 fl oz $8.42 at Amazon

Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set $29 at Tweezerman

Essie Nail Care, Apricot Cuticle Oil and Nail Treatment, 8-Free Vegan, On A Roll, 0.46 fl oz $13.99 at Amazon