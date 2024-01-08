Here's How to Get Selena Gomez's 2024 Golden Globes 'Patent Leather' Nails

Amid all the glitz and glam present on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, Selena Gomez's manicure may have been the shiniest thing around. Painted a true black, the nails looked top-coated to the high heavens—which was exactly the plan.
"We wanted to compliment her custom Giorgio Armani dress while bringing a little edge with a high gloss, black mani," shared Gomez's nail artist, Tom Bachik, via Instagram. Always one to choose an apt moniker for his designs, Bachik dubbed the style "patent leather."
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails
A photo posted by tombachik on
A true hero, Bachik also shared exactly how the look came to be...in case you need something to do while re-watching your favorite clips from the evening. After shaping the nails—Gomez chose a short, oval style—he went to work on the polish and camera-ready aftercare.
"I always have to start off with a meticulous manicure using my Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set. Next I polished Selena’s nails in two rich coats of ‘Licorice’ by Essie," he shared. "No look is complete with dry cuticles! I used Essie's ‘On a Roll’ Apricot Cuticle Oil to rehydrate the cuticles and skin, finishing the look perfectly."
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails
A photo posted by tombachik on
With the nails and dress taken care of, the Only Murders in the Building star's makeup was next on the list. Naturally, she wore an entire face of Rare Beauty applied by celebrity makeup artist Melissa Murdick. So not to overtake the nails and dress details, the creator chose a burgundy eyeliner (Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in "compassion") for the look.
Her hair, a classic-Gomez high bun, was done by Marissa Marino.
"Golden Globe NOMINEE!! Such a moment!!" wrote the stylist via Instagram. Did she mean the look or the nomination itself? I guess it doesn't matter. Both are momentous.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Sophia Vilensky is a freelance beauty writer at Marie Claire, where she writes about the latest and greatest skincare launches, hair colors, and Cardi B manicures. Her work can also be found at Byrdie, Bravo, and Us Weekly. You can find her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.
-
It Looks Like Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back the Rachel Haircut
The hairstyle that took over the 90s is back.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Stars Mesmerize in the Silver Trend Trend at 2024 Golden Globes
You'd think gold, but nope: silver stole the show!
By Emma Childs
-
The Golden Globes Confirms: Purple Eyeshadow Is the It Eyeshadow Color for 2024
Amanda Seyfried, Oprah Winfrey, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph confirm.
By Samantha Holender