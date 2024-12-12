Speaking from personal experience, choosing your engagement outfit (because, let's be honest, we always know it's coming) is one of the most stressful choices of the wedding process. Since the official engagement shoot usually doesn't take place until months later, this is the look you'll be starting your engagement with. Your outfit should be stylish, of course, but also have a romantic feel appropriate for the occasion—and newly-engaged Selena Gomez rose beautifully to the challenge.

Last night, the pop star had her "I said yes" moment with boyfriend—now, fiancé—Benny Blanco. She posted pics of the (large) marquise diamond ring, as well as the 'fit she wore to accept it. Photos show Gomez sitting in a grassy field surrounded by cozy blankets and Taco Bell (seriously, zoom in). For the evening picnic, she chose a shaggy fur coat in a luxe sandy shade that featured massive statement shoulders.

Selena Gomez wore a tan fur coat and Banana Republic jeans. (Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

On bottom, the "Single Soon" singer wore her favorite pair of light-wash jeans—a wide-leg pair from Banana Republic. The $120 denim has been a Gomez favorite this fall. She wore them back in October, styled with a black leather belt and a blazer-inspired wrap top. For her engagement, however, she went more casual, pairing them with white high-top sneakers, instead of heels.

Beneath all that fur, the Only Murders In the Building star wore a fluffy black sweater. Blanco, meanwhile, was outfitted in his usual combination of whimsical colors. He layered a pink striped button-down over a long-sleeve waffle tee in sage green.

Underneath, the star wore a cozy black sweater that contracted with her fiancé's colorful layers. (Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Blanco proposed with a massive marquise diamond (four or five carats, if I were to guess) on a glitzy, pavé band made of white gold. Gomez conveniently chose the perfect engagement manicure, showing off a simple clear coat that complemented her new sparkler.

Her engagement ring featured a marquise cut and a diamond-encrusted band. (Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

