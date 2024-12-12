Selena Gomez Gets Engaged in an Oversized Fur Coat and Her Favorite $120 Banana Republic Jeans

Nothing goes together like denim and diamonds.

selena gomez gets engaged to benny blanco with a massive marquise ring
(Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Speaking from personal experience, choosing your engagement outfit (because, let's be honest, we always know it's coming) is one of the most stressful choices of the wedding process. Since the official engagement shoot usually doesn't take place until months later, this is the look you'll be starting your engagement with. Your outfit should be stylish, of course, but also have a romantic feel appropriate for the occasion—and newly-engaged Selena Gomez rose beautifully to the challenge.

Last night, the pop star had her "I said yes" moment with boyfriend—now, fiancé—Benny Blanco. She posted pics of the (large) marquise diamond ring, as well as the 'fit she wore to accept it. Photos show Gomez sitting in a grassy field surrounded by cozy blankets and Taco Bell (seriously, zoom in). For the evening picnic, she chose a shaggy fur coat in a luxe sandy shade that featured massive statement shoulders.

selena gomez gets engaged to benny blanco with a massive marquise ring wearing a shaggy fur coat and banana republic jeans

Selena Gomez wore a tan fur coat and Banana Republic jeans.

(Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

On bottom, the "Single Soon" singer wore her favorite pair of light-wash jeans—a wide-leg pair from Banana Republic. The $120 denim has been a Gomez favorite this fall. She wore them back in October, styled with a black leather belt and a blazer-inspired wrap top. For her engagement, however, she went more casual, pairing them with white high-top sneakers, instead of heels.

The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean
Banana Republic The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean

Beneath all that fur, the Only Murders In the Building star wore a fluffy black sweater. Blanco, meanwhile, was outfitted in his usual combination of whimsical colors. He layered a pink striped button-down over a long-sleeve waffle tee in sage green.

selena gomez gets engaged to benny blanco with a massive marquise ring

Underneath, the star wore a cozy black sweater that contracted with her fiancé's colorful layers.

(Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Blanco proposed with a massive marquise diamond (four or five carats, if I were to guess) on a glitzy, pavé band made of white gold. Gomez conveniently chose the perfect engagement manicure, showing off a simple clear coat that complemented her new sparkler.

selena gomez gets engaged to benny blanco with a massive marquise ring

Her engagement ring featured a marquise cut and a diamond-encrusted band.

(Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

New engagement ring trend, loading...

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸