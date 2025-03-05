Simone Ashley’s Indie Sleaze Glam Is a Cool-Toned Dream
The actor has been promoting her new movie 'Picture This.'
Simone Ashley is a walking billboard for the cool-toned resurgence. On Mar. 5, the actor was spotted in New York City, likely for the U.S. leg of her press tour to promote her new movie, Picture This. In a chic street style moment, Ashley was spotted in a neutral, cool-toned outfit, with a sleek high ponytail and milk-bath manicure to finish the look.
The actor is a real-life case study on how to embrace the return of cool-tones, especially as someone with a deeper skin tone, and I, for one, am taking notes. Ashley’s outfit set the stage, with her oversized blazer, silk skirt, and belt, all living in the same muted, neutral-toned color family. Her makeup added a bit of edge to the look, thanks to the structured brow, deep burgundy lip color and the matching smoky eye. The cherry on top of the look? Her milky French manicure.
Like many of the trends popping up in the zeitgeist, cool-toned makeup was extremely popular in the ‘90s and early ‘00s. For the past few years, beauty enthusiasts have slowly inched back toward the repopularization of the indie sleaze aesthetic—everything from super dark eye makeup to just-bitten lip colors and even barely-there blush has been making its rounds once again. As someone who was terrified of this aesthetic the first go around, I feel much more equipped to take part in the 2025 cool-toned beauty resurgence, thanks in part to celebrities like Ashley, who are proving how easy it can be to incorporate the shades into my hair, makeup, and nail routines.
I’m feeling particularly inspired by Ashley’s latest look, so if you’re also ready to give your routine an indie-sleaze-inspired makeover, add a few of the curated products below to your beauty routine and maybe you’ll be the next street-style icon to land on someone’s mood board.
While Ashley's jet-black hair is incredibly striking, what also caught my attention is how shiny it looks. Get a similar look by using a hair gloss like this one from IGK.
I love red lipstick but I know one of the biggest gripes that people typically have with them is that the formula transfers everywhere. This one from Maybelline still holds the trophy for the best transfer-proof lipstick I've ever tried in my entire life. It's that good.
Another staple if you want to recreate Ashley's look is a cool-toned sheer nail polish. This one from Essie is a translucent milky white that will allow your natural nails to shine through ever-so-slightly.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Share the Same Ballet Flats Styling Hack
And they paired it to the exact same jeans.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Two Unexpected Members of the Royal Family Will Miss a Major March Event
Buckingham Palace confirmed who will be attending the March 10 ceremony.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
According to Paris Fashion Week Street Style, Anything Can Be a Hair Accessory as Long as You Commit
Show-goers did not disappoint at the final leg of fashion month.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Has Had Enough of Your Criticism
The actor took to Instagram to share her feelings about recent articles that have criticized her appearance.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
The 10 Best Hair Growth Shampoos of 2025, Tested by Editors
Expensive and healthy-looking hair on lock.
By Marisa Petrarca Published
-
Lady Gaga’s Bleached Brows and Grungy Hair Usher In a New Era
The singer revealed her new look in New York City as she prepared for her SNL 50 performance.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Renée Zellweger’s Chignon Hairstyle Is Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Bonus: it's easy to DIY for Valentine's weekend.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 Best Beauty Moments Are a Lesson in Juxtaposition
The week's best beauty looks were a maximalism master class.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Zoe Saldaña’s Red Nails and New Ombré Hair Match Her $3,495 Shoes
The actor is a master of the monochromatic look.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Why RŌZ Is Your Favorite Hairstylist’s Favorite Haircare Brand
The if-you-know-you-know cult classic is going mainstream.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Simone Biles’ Jumbo Goddess Braids Make Me Want to Book a Flight to Miami
The Olympian was spotted in Miami with an ethereal new beauty look.
By Ariel Baker Published