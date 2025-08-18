Simone Biles is in her relaxation era, and the beauty moments just keep on giving. After a vacation with fellow Chicago Bears wags (wives and girlfriends of professional athletes) a few weeks ago, Biles is on the road again, this time with her sister, Adria Biles. Before the fun started, she hung out with a friend, inadvertently showcasing one of her chicest off-duty hairstyles to date.

Biles opted for a classic look: a bun hairstyle that is equal parts functional, yet chic. To achieve the bun, her hair was first parted down the middle and gathered into a ponytail. The ends were then tucked into a bun, and some type of gel or flyaway control product was applied to the front of her hair to keep the style sleek all day.

Bun hairstyles have made a comeback lately, as they are not only extremely practical given the scorching summer heat in many parts of the United States, but they can also be styled for a variety of occasions. Selena Gomez was just spotted in her version of the look at an event promoting her new fragrance. Tracee Ellis Ross wore a cornrow style while visiting Martha’s Vineyard recently. Even Jennifer Lopez has been spotted in the look.

The look has been cemented as a part of the “clean-girl” aesthetic on TikTok, but beyond social media trends, it’s ideal for those seeking a low-maintenance, high-impact hairstyle. The bun can stand alone or be paired with styles like baby braids, half-up, half-down looks, and more. While buns are fairly simple to recreate, achieving the sleekness of Biles’s is where the real challenge lies. Keep reading to shop the products that will help you create the sleekest bun just in time for transitional fall hairstyles.

Denman D3 Original 7 Row Styler $24.95 at Ulta Beauty Denman makes some of my favorite detangling brushes, especially if you're styling wet hair. Bur Bur The Mermaid Brush Essential Boar Bristle Brush $72 at Revolve Another detangling favorite, this time for dry hair, is this brush from Bur Bur. (Bonus points for it looking really chic.) Crown Affair The Silk Scrunchie No. 001 Set $15 at Sephora When working with my natural hair, I like to divide my hair into two sections horizontally, secure each of them with a hair tie, and use a larger (and more aesthetically pleasing) hair tie to finish the look. PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Strong Hold Hair Gel $28 at Sephora Any sleek hairstyle requires a strong-hold hair gel like this one from Pattern. IGK Frizz and Flyaway Lightweight Gel Hair Taming Wand $24 at Sephora Tame any additional flyaways with a hair taming wand like this one from IGK.