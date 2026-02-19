Everyone wants to know if Simone Biles will compete at the 2028 Olympics: "We'll see," she told The Today Show on February 18. But in worrying about the next Summer Games, fans risk icing out her spectator style at the 2026 Winter Olympics. That same day, the Olympian carried a Hermès Kelly around Milan, and simultaneously championed a Nike-led 2026 sneaker trend.

Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, have been in Milan since Feb. 13. Their appearances have been limited to the figure skating stands so far, but the couple finally played tourists on day five of their trip. Biles, for one, looked every bit an off-duty athlete in black leggings and a matching oversize turtleneck. Even her sneakers—the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 model—could've been plucked from a current competitor's locker. Though her brand ambassadorship reportedly ended before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she can't deny Nike's street style potential.

The $170 Zoom Vomero 5s—featuring chunky two-tone soles, plastic cage-like sidewalls, and ventilated heels—date back to 2010. However, Biles's light gray "Photon Dust" color debuted as recently as Feb. 2024. Nike's signature Swoosh comes in metallic silver, which stands out against the gray uppers and black-and-white soles.

Simone Biles was impossible to miss around Milan, thanks to her Nike sneakers and Hermès Kelly bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Biles's last major Nike styling moment arrived at her April 2023 wedding, when she had white Air Force Ones bedazzled with pearls and gold rhinestones. Her Hermès Kelly, on the other hand, is as much a frequent flyer as she is. Last month, the top-handle Kelly 25—in black with palladium hardware—was spotted beneath her seat at a Chicago Bulls basketball game.

The gymnast's husband stayed home, meaning the five-figure find won "most recognizable bag in the stands" by a landslide. (Similar styles sell secondhand for upwards of $28,000.) Meanwhile in Milan, Owens wore a rare Goyard messenger bag. Its top-flap, coated canvas exterior boasted the label's signature white and brown chevrons. Former Vice President Kamala Harris styled the same print on a Goyard Saint Louis tote on Feb. 17.

The Milan Cortina Olympics will be over before you know it (Feb. 22 marks the final competitions). Since Hermès doesn't exactly offer gym-ready duffles, Kelly-carrying athletes may be harder to come by. So, stock up on the sneaker inspiration while you still can and shop Marie Claire's curated edit of Biles-inspired trainers below.

