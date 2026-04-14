I didn't think we'd get here, but somehow we've reached peak French manicure. After initially gaining popularity in the early 2000s, the nail design has already been revived over the last few years, and since its resurgence, I've seen it worn in a variety of ways from chrome French tips to the inverted French manicure to even the invisible French manicure. Last year, Khloé Kardashian even surprised me by bringing back the classic French look with thick, '90s-style white tips. Somehow, Addison Rae has managed to outdo all of these looks with her super-thick Coachella French manicure.

The 25-year-old singer took the stage in Indio, CA this past weekend, and once again, I was reminded during her set that seeing the nail art from the festival is one of the best parts about tuning in. While on stage, Rae managed to lean into two retro nail trends with a manicure that featured long, square nails with thick white tips that were painted in a half moon shape that extended down to just above her cuticles. Per Instagram, Rae's set was designed by celebrity manicurist Kim Truong.

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The French manicure is a classic nail design for a reason. It goes with pretty much every look, plus, as evidenced by Rae's on-stage look, it's a really easy design to customize and make your own. The good news is that, if you're pressed for time and can't make it to a nail salon, the French manicure (no matter the style) is also pretty simple to achieve on your own at home. Ready to get the look? Read ahead for tips.

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