One thing about me: I'm obsessed with Korean skincare. After incorporating K-beauty products into my routine, I achieved the kind of glass-like skin I've always wanted, but could never get. It's all thanks to South Korea's innovative formulas that feel light-years ahead of America's. Case in point: The latest Korean beauty product that's entered my routine is unlike anything I've tried before. Say hello to Biodance's Collagen Peptide and Caviar PDRN Liposome Bubble Boosters.

At first glance, these shimmery pink and purple bottles may seem like a gimmicky new launch—they're bubbling serums meant to serve as a skin-prep booster to help the rest of your skincare routine perform better. But after receiving lab samples over a month ahead of their launch (a wonderful perk of the job!), I can confidently say that these boosters do far more than beautify your vanity.

Ahead, I'm diving into everything you need to know about these new launches. Let's just say, they put the "boost" in glow-boosting.

The Formula

Biodance's Liposome Bubble Boosters are available in two formulas that join the brand's most popular product lines: Collagen Peptide and Caviar PDRN. While there are key differences between the two (more on that later), they both use liposomal technology to help ensure active ingredients are better absorbed into skin cells. Think of liposomes as teeny, tiny "carriers" that wrap around actives and slide through our skin's protective barrier, essentially delivering skincare exactly where you want it. What's more, these boosters are layered formulas complete with moisturizing capsules, so you can expect a hydrating effect, too.

A few ingredients separate the pink and purple formulas. Allow me to break them down for you, below:

Collagen Peptide

The pink bubble booster formula uses collagen (a protein found in the deep layer of skin that helps provide structure and elasticity) at an ultra-low molecular weight. This ensures better absorption in the skin and works to minimize the look of pores and smooth skin texture. This formula also includes 10 peptides, which essentially work as messengers to signal your cells to increase collagen production.

Caviar PDRN

Meanwhile, the purple formula uses caviar (in the form of 69 percent caviar water and caviar extract) and PDRN as its star ingredients. Caviar is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, and vitamins, in turn providing intense hydration and boosting collagen production. PDRN, aka DNA fragments derived from salmon sperm, activates your skin's healing process, boosting collagen and elastin and leading to plumper, firmer skin.

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The Application

Just like a milky toner, these liposome boosters couldn't be easier to use. They are meant to be applied as skin prep before your full routine. After cleansing, shake the bottle to activate the formula, dispense two to three pumps, and gently apply evenly all over the face. The foam quickly melts into the skin and is absorbed within seconds, so you don't need to rub the formula in too much. You're left with an ultra-glowy, hydrated base that's primed and ready to absorb your favorite serums and moisturizers.

The brand also says that the liposome boosters can be used in between skincare steps or on their own. I've found the best results when I've applied it immediately after cleansing. On the rare occasions I've felt too lazy to do my full skincare routine, I've layered the two boosters together for an even more radiant glow.

The Takeaway

I'll be honest, I was skeptical about these products and their efficacy. But then again, I used to be skeptical of toners too, and those made a huge difference in my routine. While I can't say that Biodance's bubble boosters have made a huge difference in the overall quality of my skin, I have noticed a boost in my skin's glow, both immediate and long-term.

Both the Collagen Peptide and Caviar PDRN formulas look and feel identical in terms of texture and finish. Admittedly, I'd have to do more testing to see how the two formulas differ in the long term. That said, I do think these boosters help my other skincare products absorb—I've noticed my slightly tacky vitamin C serum sinks into my skin a bit more quickly. For anyone on the journey to glass skin or who loves a glowy base, I'd say these boosters do the job. It doesn't hurt that these bottles look like magic potions on my vanity and are a joy to use.

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