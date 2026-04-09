The annual Sephora Savings Event, which kicks off on Friday, April 10 and runs until Monday April 20, is my Super Bowl. As a loyal Rouge member, it’s the only time of year when I can get 20 percent off everything. That means it’s the best time to stock up on duplicates of my favorite products and test out a bunch of newness I haven’t been able to get my hands on quite yet. This year, I’m hyper-focused on curating the best skincare routine for sensitive skin.

I run really red, am easily irritated, and my skin is generally very sensitive, so I have to be very careful with creams and serums. A simpler routine works better—I focus on hydration, strengthening my skin barrier, and using anti-inflammatory ingredients to control redness, such as azelaic acid, green tea, and squalane. To shop my go-to skincare routine for sensitive skin (and a few products I’m eyeing), scroll ahead, and get ready to shop the 2026 Sephora Savings Event sale like a beauty editor.

Cleansers

A great cleanser is the foundation of my skincare routine. I need something that will remove all my makeup and sunscreen, without stripping my skin. From a texture standpoint, I’ve always preferred a foaming formula—it makes me feel like all that gunky residue is truly gone. But I’ve recently been dabbling with cleansing gels, and I have to say I’m pretty into them.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Gentle Pure Skin Cream-To-Foam Face Cleanser $12 at Sephora First Aid Beauty totally revamped its look late last year, but the high-quality, sensitive skin-friendly formulas remain. This cleanser starts out as a milky cream, but as you add water and massage it into your skin, it works up into a calming, colloidal oatmeal-packed foam to soothe any irritation. Facile Bare Necessity Hyaluronic Acid Gentle Foaming Cleanser $22 at Sephora I was newly introduced to this brand, and wow, we’re not talking about it enough. The dermatologist-developed formulas are incredibly gentle, but still leave my skin feeling genuinely clean, which is a really hard balance to strike.

Serums

I’m very picky with serums. The right one makes a world of difference when it comes to redness, while the wrong one is the source of a rash or irritation. I pretty much stick to calming, anti-redness formulas with purslane or aloe vera or hydrating serums with peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum $260 at Sephora She’s a splurge, but if you’re in the mood to treat yourself during the 20 percent off sale, I promise she’s worth it. My skin drinks this right up and, within just two weeks of consistent use, is dramatically less red and inflamed. I’ll die on the hill that my skin is always its happiest when this single product is on consistent rotation. YSE Beauty Xtreme Glow Dewy Peptide Plumping Serum $68 at Sephora I’ve been using this twice a day for about a month now—it gives skin the juiciest hydration and the prettiest glow. I see myself putting this on with just a little concealer in the summer. It’s truly glass skin in a bottle. Don't believe me? Read my full review here.

Moisturizers

An incredible moisturizer is non-negotiable for me. I prefer formulas that are on the thicker, richer side personally (my skin runs pretty dry). These two are my go-to because they don’t clog my pores and, when my skin is mid-freak-out, they actively calm it instead of burning or stinging upon application.

iNNBeauty Project Extreme Cream Anti-Aging, Firming, & Lifting Refillable Moisturizer $50 at Sephora This is a cult favorite product for a reason: it features peptides, ceramides, and retinol prominently in the formula, which help boost collagen and elastin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and provide intense hydration. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer $49 at Sephora You won’t find me on a plane without this in my carry-on bag. As the name suggests, it’s the ideal travel companion. And even though it’s technically a mask, I like to use it as my nighttime moisturizer—it really locks in moisture, so I wake up with plump, bouncy skin.

Sunscreen

Because I’m both super pale, very sensitive, and very rosacea-prone, I typically have more luck and a lot less irritation with a mineral formula. All that means: the SPF reflects the sun’s rays off your skin, whereas a chemical formula absorbs them. These two are lightweight and don’t leave behind a white cast.

Sarah Creal Brilliant Repair Shield Illuminating Broad Spectrum Face Mineral Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 - Staycation $64 at Sephora If you know me, you know I’m Sarah Creal’s number one fan. The tubing mascara, the lip gloss, the eyeliner—so good. But her sunscreen is a sleeper hit. It’s super thin, not greasy at all, and I can apply as many layers as I need throughout the day without pilling. Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen 2-In-1 SPF 30 Moisturizer With Green Tea-Ha + Ceramides $20 at Sephora K-Beauty brands just do sunscreen better than anyone. I said what I said. This Beauty of Joeson SPF is packed with green tea, which is a Big Green Flag if you have red, sensitive skin.

Lip Balms

I hoard lip balms like it’s my full-time job. I’ve tried pretty much every single balm at Sephora, and while there are so many great formulas out there, these guys deliver the best hydration and prettiest shine.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OleHenriksen Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment - Peach Glaze $23 at Sephora I am proudly on my fifth tube of the vanilla flavor—it’s that good. I wear a heavy layer solo at night, but I also like to swipe a little on top of lipstick during the day for added shine and hydration. A lot of scented lip balms give me perioral dermatitis, but I have had zero issues with this guy. Patrick Ta Major Moisture Smoothing and Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm - Cookie Butter $25 at Sephora The shade cool mauve is genuinely my ideal neutral. While technically a balm, this really packs in so much pigment. I use some lip liner, swipe this on, and go—no lipstick needed.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.