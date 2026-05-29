La Mer Still Reigns Supreme in Luxury Skincare—Here Are the 10 Products Worth the Price
It's not just sea kelp and a fancy jar.
There are few beauty brands more polarizing than La Mer. Mention it in a room full of beauty editors, dermatologists, or skincare gurus, and you’ll usually get one of two reactions: complete devotion or immediate sticker shock. I’ve always fallen somewhere in the middle. As someone who tests beauty products for a living, I’ve never fully bought into the idea that expensive automatically means better—but I also don’t think every luxury product is a scam wrapped in prettier packaging. Sometimes, the formulas genuinely are more elegant, or the ingredient sourcing is more meticulous. And when it comes to La Mer, that’s exactly why the brand has managed to hold onto its cult status for decades.
Of course, the elephant in the room is the price tag. A jar of Crème de la Mer costs significantly more than most moisturizers on the market, which naturally raises the question: What exactly am I paying for? The answer, according to the brand, comes down to its proprietary “Miracle Broth”—a fermented blend of ingredients centered around giant sea kelp that’s become one of the most recognizable skincare complexes in luxury beauty. While the branding around it can admittedly feel a little mythical, the actual formulation philosophy is rooted in concepts the skincare world has embraced for years: fermentation, mineral-rich ingredients, occlusives that reinforce the skin barrier, and hydration-supporters that help skin look calmer, healthier, and possibly even more youthful over time.
And honestly? Once you strip away some of the mystique, the science behind La Mer becomes a lot more interesting and justifiable of its hefty price tag.
What Is La Mer’s “Miracle Broth,” Exactly?
At the center of every La Mer formula is the brand’s proprietary Miracle Broth, a fermented blend made primarily from sea kelp alongside vitamins, minerals, and other nutrient-rich ingredients. According to the brand, the mixture undergoes a three-to-four-month fermentation process and is exposed to “light and sound waves” before being incorporated into products.
Now, to be clear, some of La Mer’s language definitely leans romanticized—the whole “living elixir” angle is very much part of the brand’s lore. But beneath the storytelling is a formulation approach that actually does have roots in cosmetic science. Fermented ingredients are often used because they are chemically altered to penetrate the skin more effectively. Sea kelp itself is naturally rich in minerals and polysaccharides, known for their hydrating and skin-soothing properties.
And then there’s the formula surrounding the Miracle Broth. Looking specifically at Crème de La Mer, the moisturizer relies heavily on classic barrier-supporting ingredients, all of which help trap moisture and reinforce the skin. In other words, yes, part of the appeal is the luxury experience, but part of it is also that the formula is genuinely very good at making dry, compromised skin feel immediately softer and more comfortable.
Do you need these products to achieve glowing, healthy skin? Absolutely not. But, if you can afford it, or you want to treat yourself on occasion, La Mer definitely understands how to craft an excellent skincare product.
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The Best La Mer Products
This is the product that made La Mer La Mer. The famously rich cream is best for very dry skin or compromised skin barriers, which is why Beauty Director Hannah Baxter, Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender, and I especially love it in winter and at nighttime. It feels deeply nourishing and cocooning on the skin.
The product that has Team MC in a chokehold. It single-handedly carried me through the beginning stages of using retinol, and whenever my skin feels irritated, flaky, or overly sensitized, this is the product I reach for. The silky formula is packed with calming and antioxidant-rich ingredients that help visibly reduce redness fast.
La Mer’s newest eye launch takes a more lifting-focused approach, per se, to the entire eye area, rather than just targeting fine lines. The silky cream is paired with a cooling massage tool that helps depuff and boost circulation during application. And for the supporting ingredients? Hydrating algae and moisturizing shea butter work alongside actives to help improve firmness and elasticity over time.
If your main skincare focus is fine lines and firmness, this is the serum to know. The lightweight formula combines all things mature skin loves: peptides, hyaluronic acid, and marine-derived ingredients to help skin look tighter and more sculpted over time. Despite the firming focus, it never feels sticky on the skin; instead, it leaves behind an enviable smooth, silky finish.
Think of this as La Mer’s gentler answer to retinol. The plush night cream uses a retinol alternative—to no one's surprise, it comes from the ocean—to support cell turnover and soften visible signs of aging without the irritation traditional retinoids can sometimes cause. It’s especially great for dry or sensitive skin types.
This is one of those products that instantly makes skin feel bouncier and look more youthful. The texture sits somewhere between a watery serum and an essence, absorbing almost immediately while delivering a ton of hydration. I especially love using it before the rest of my skincare because it makes everything layered afterward apply more smoothly. My skin drinks it up, and it gives skin that glass-like effect.
If classic Crème de La Mer feels too heavy for your skin type, this is the better starting point. The texture still feels nourishing and luxe, but it’s lighter and easier to wear daily. Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender especially loves this version because it gives serious hydration without feeling overly rich. It’s the perfect in-between cream.
Honestly, the silver-and-green applicator wand alone makes this feel luxurious. The lightweight eye cream hydrates surprisingly well without feeling thick, which makes it especially good under makeup and under-eye concealer. I love to apply it in the morning because it instantly helps my tired under-eyes look more awake and bright.
No skincare routine is complete without SPF, and this one feels far more elegant and luxe than most sunscreens. It's a lightweight lotion that absorbs quickly, layers beautifully under makeup, and doesn’t leave behind a greasy finish. Alongside SPF, it also includes hydrating ingredients to balance protection with skincare benefits.
And because every part of your face deserves a little La Mer moment, there’s the iconic lip balm. The texture feels rich and velvety with a slightly cooling, minty sensation when first applied. It instantly makes dry lips look smoother and plumper. Expensive? Yes. Addictive once you try it? Also yes.
Is La Mer Worth the Money?
The reality is that while you can absolutely find individual ingredients from La Mer in more affordable skincare, replicating the exact experience of the formula is a lot harder. What makes people loyal to La Mer is the way the products make compromised skin feel almost immediately calmer and healthier-looking—especially during periods of irritation, over-exfoliation, travel, weather changes, or professional treatments when your barrier is struggling, and you want something that feels reliably reparative rather than just plain old moisturizing.
You’re not just paying for the ingredient list itself; you’re paying for the caliber of ingredients, the sourcing, and the formulation craftsmanship behind them (and yes, the packaging and brand name). It’s similar to the difference between a basic white T-shirt and one made from finely sourced Italian cotton: on paper, they’re technically made from the same thing, but the texture, finish, longevity, and overall experience are completely different once you actually wear them.
Whether that difference is worth the price ultimately comes down to personal priorities, but at a certain point, La Mer stops feeling like you’re paying for skincare and starts feeling like you’re paying for the reassurance that no matter how stressed, dry, over-treated, or exhausted your skin is, this jar is probably going to make it look better by morning. And that, my friends, makes a world of difference to me.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.