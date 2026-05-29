There are few beauty brands more polarizing than La Mer. Mention it in a room full of beauty editors, dermatologists, or skincare gurus, and you’ll usually get one of two reactions: complete devotion or immediate sticker shock. I’ve always fallen somewhere in the middle. As someone who tests beauty products for a living, I’ve never fully bought into the idea that expensive automatically means better—but I also don’t think every luxury product is a scam wrapped in prettier packaging. Sometimes, the formulas genuinely are more elegant, or the ingredient sourcing is more meticulous. And when it comes to La Mer, that’s exactly why the brand has managed to hold onto its cult status for decades.

Of course, the elephant in the room is the price tag. A jar of Crème de la Mer costs significantly more than most moisturizers on the market, which naturally raises the question: What exactly am I paying for? The answer, according to the brand, comes down to its proprietary “Miracle Broth”—a fermented blend of ingredients centered around giant sea kelp that’s become one of the most recognizable skincare complexes in luxury beauty. While the branding around it can admittedly feel a little mythical, the actual formulation philosophy is rooted in concepts the skincare world has embraced for years: fermentation, mineral-rich ingredients, occlusives that reinforce the skin barrier, and hydration-supporters that help skin look calmer, healthier, and possibly even more youthful over time.

And honestly? Once you strip away some of the mystique, the science behind La Mer becomes a lot more interesting and justifiable of its hefty price tag.

What Is La Mer’s “Miracle Broth,” Exactly?

At the center of every La Mer formula is the brand’s proprietary Miracle Broth, a fermented blend made primarily from sea kelp alongside vitamins, minerals, and other nutrient-rich ingredients. According to the brand, the mixture undergoes a three-to-four-month fermentation process and is exposed to “light and sound waves” before being incorporated into products.

Now, to be clear, some of La Mer’s language definitely leans romanticized—the whole “living elixir” angle is very much part of the brand’s lore. But beneath the storytelling is a formulation approach that actually does have roots in cosmetic science. Fermented ingredients are often used because they are chemically altered to penetrate the skin more effectively. Sea kelp itself is naturally rich in minerals and polysaccharides, known for their hydrating and skin-soothing properties.

And then there’s the formula surrounding the Miracle Broth. Looking specifically at Crème de La Mer, the moisturizer relies heavily on classic barrier-supporting ingredients, all of which help trap moisture and reinforce the skin. In other words, yes, part of the appeal is the luxury experience, but part of it is also that the formula is genuinely very good at making dry, compromised skin feel immediately softer and more comfortable.

Do you need these products to achieve glowing, healthy skin? Absolutely not. But, if you can afford it, or you want to treat yourself on occasion, La Mer definitely understands how to craft an excellent skincare product.

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The Best La Mer Products

Is La Mer Worth the Money?

The reality is that while you can absolutely find individual ingredients from La Mer in more affordable skincare, replicating the exact experience of the formula is a lot harder. What makes people loyal to La Mer is the way the products make compromised skin feel almost immediately calmer and healthier-looking—especially during periods of irritation, over-exfoliation, travel, weather changes, or professional treatments when your barrier is struggling, and you want something that feels reliably reparative rather than just plain old moisturizing.

You’re not just paying for the ingredient list itself; you’re paying for the caliber of ingredients, the sourcing, and the formulation craftsmanship behind them (and yes, the packaging and brand name). It’s similar to the difference between a basic white T-shirt and one made from finely sourced Italian cotton: on paper, they’re technically made from the same thing, but the texture, finish, longevity, and overall experience are completely different once you actually wear them.

Whether that difference is worth the price ultimately comes down to personal priorities, but at a certain point, La Mer stops feeling like you’re paying for skincare and starts feeling like you’re paying for the reassurance that no matter how stressed, dry, over-treated, or exhausted your skin is, this jar is probably going to make it look better by morning. And that, my friends, makes a world of difference to me.

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