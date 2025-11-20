A Definitive Guide to the Best Black Friday Fashion Deals (So Far!)

As a shopping editor, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. It's my job to scan the internet for the best deals before recommending them to you year-round, but I take that responsibility extra seriously this time of year.

The good news for you is that you don't even have to wait until Black Friday to start shopping. Tons of my favorite brands—here's looking at you, J.Crew, Everlane, and Madewell—started dropping their deals a few days ahead of schedule. Plus, retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom are running massive early Black Friday sales that you can still shop now.

Keeping track of all the discounts and dates can get overwhelming. Thankfully, you have me, your online personal shopper, and I'm ready to deliver chic fashion finds right to your computer or phone—however you prefer to online shop. Keep scrolling for a running list of the best Black Friday sales I've noticed so far, and check back here for updates.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's much-talked-about early Black Friday Sale ended on November 19, but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of deals still live on the site.

Everlane

Everlane knits for less? Yes, please! The brand's sale kicked off before the biggest shopping weekend of the year, and it's good—pretty much the entire site is marked down by up to 50 percent.

J.Crew

J.Crew's early Black Friday sale is happening now, so everyone can get in on the best discounts—many of which are up to 60 percent off. My tip? Don't sleep on the matching pajama sets.

Madewell

Madewell's Black Friday sale kicks off on November 20 and runs through November 29. Use the code "LETSGO" at checkout for 40 percent off your purchase. (Don't forget to add it!) My personal shopping cart is full of chic suede finds from the brand.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is running an early Black Friday designer sale right now, and it includes a mix of accessories, shoes, and ready-to-wear. I could spend hours browsing the discounted selection. It's the perfect opportunity to treat yourself ahead of the holidays.

Gap

While there's no official word on Gap's official Black Friday sale, discount-savvy shoppers can find chic picks from the label for less on the site, from the viral CashSoft range to Hailey Bieber's blue jeans.

Heaven Mayhem

Speaking of viral on-sale finds, Heaven Mayhem's best-selling jewelry and accessories lineup is on sale this November. Right now, you can score up to 70 percent off select finds. (Most are 30 percent off.)

Jenny Bird

Ask any editor where she got her jewelry from, and they'll probably point you to Jenny Bird. The brand is something of a cult favorite amongst in-the-know shoppers. Right now, you can shop the range—including the Fine pieces—for 25 percent off, no code required.

Mango

Fashion editor PSA: Mango's bags are so good right now, especially its leather totes and shoulder bags. The brand is running a low-key discount right now ahead of Black Friday, and tons of styles are included.

Old Navy

If you've heard rumblings about how good Old Navy's gotten, believe them. Between its first designer collab with Anna Sui (which our team loved) and its must-shop revamped bag collection, there's a lot to love. The bags and tons of other products are 50 percent off right now.

Rothy's

Here's a fun fact about me: I keep a pair of Rothy's flats in my bag whenever I wear heels. They're also a staple of my work shoe rotation. My go-to style is looking a little threadbare after three years of weekly use, so I'm using the brand's Black Friday sale to swap it out for something new. You can score up to 30 percent off site-wide until December 1.