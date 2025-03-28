I love having my nails done, but I would be lying straight to your face if I didn't admit that the lengthy process can feel frustrating. Not only do I have to figure out what spring nail trend I want (stress), but I also have to choose what nail shape would look best with said nail art. Do I go for lipstick nails with a matte design or an oval shape with minimalist nail art? This spring though, the answer has been made for me: square nails are trending big time, and the clean shape's versatility goes with just about every possible design.

It seems I’m not alone in this way of thinking because square nail manicures have become a bonafide 2025 moment in their own right. “ Almond and stiletto shapes seem to have ruled most trends since 2021, so it makes sense why people want to start switching things up,” says manicurist Joelle Rodriguez . “[Square nails are[ also such a classic and have so much room to work with design-wise.”

Despite how simple and sleek they sound, there are numerous variations on square nail manicures that you can choose from (about six, if you’re curious). Ahead, Rodriguez and manicurist Erica De Los Santos explain everything you should know about the square nail manicure trend. I've also rounded up the best styles on Instagram so you can keep them tucked away in your inspiration folder.

What Are Square Nails?

As the name suggests, these nails have been filed into a classic square shape. “Square nails have a flat, straight-across edge with sharp corners, giving them a clean, classic look,” De Los Santos says. “They’re great for those who love a bold, structured shape and offer more durability since there’s no tapering at the tips.” Translation: weak and brittle nail girls, this style (and a nail strengthener) is for you.

Are Square Nails Trending for Spring?

The “old money” aesthetic is still lingering and shows up in the nail space with square nails. “This shape has a polished, effortless vibe that works for both everyday wear and special occasions,” De Los Santos says. “Square nails, especially short ones, are trending right now because of their clean, classy look.” Need further proof? Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Sophia Riche, and the blonde blob crew on the White Lotus have all been seen wearing the nail shape in recent weeks.

Types of Square Nail Manicures

There are numerous types of square nails, so I recommend experimenting to find the one you feel best suits your hands, lifestyle, and nail bed shape. The list of options include:

Classic Square: Sharp, straight edges for a bold look.

Sharp, straight edges for a bold look. Squoval: A square shape with rounded edges for a softer feel.

A square shape with rounded edges for a softer feel. Tapered Square: A sleek, slightly pinched version of the classic square.

A sleek, slightly pinched version of the classic square. Short Square: A clean, classy, and practical, everyday look.

A clean, classy, and practical, everyday look. Long Square: An elongated version of the classic square nail.

An elongated version of the classic square nail. Duck Nails: A flared square shape that widens at the tip.

What to Consider Before Getting a Square Nail Manicure

Square nails may not be for everyone, and it’s essential to consider your lifestyle before opting for the look. “Everyone has different nail beds, and if you have longer ones, your nails will naturally look a bit more extended even when filed short,” De Los Santos says. “That’s one of the reasons why achieving that ultra-short, crisp square shape can sometimes be tricky. It all comes down to working with your natural nail structure to find the best version of the look for you.”

Additionally, one of the drawbacks of super-rigid square nails is that they snag—a lot. “This nail shape is prone to getting caught on things—especially if you have a job where you’re typing a lot,” De Los Santos says. “This can lead to breakage on the corners so that they may require extra care.” If you’re looking for a manicure that has the DNA of a square shape but is a bit softer, consider a squoval shape. “It’s essentially a square nail with rounded corners, giving you the same structured look but with a little more practicality,” De Los Santos says.

How to Get Square Nails

Whether you prefer extensions like Gel X or BIAB nails or your natural nails, there’s a bit of technique needed to get the proper square shape. “You’ll want to grab a nail file and hold it flat against the free edge (or the white part of the tip) of the nail,” Rodriguez says. “Hold the file 90 degrees to the nail and swipe left to right. Once flat, softly file along the sidewalls (or the sides of the nail) to refine the square shape.”

Rodriguez is also a big fan of press-ons. “To get the look in half the time, this is the route I’d opt for,” she says. “The drugstore ones are really good quality and give you a good base to jazz up yourself with polish or rhinestones.” She’s a huge fan of the Kiss version, which includes everything from the actual tips to the glue and file that can be used to perfect the manicure.

Best Products for Square Nails

Square Nail Inspiration

I'm sure by now that you’re itching to go get your nails done (I am too). With that being said, keep scrolling to find some of the best square nail manicures to consider before your next trip to the salon.

Pink Square Nail Manicure

(Image credit: @glowingnailzz)

If you prefer a shorter nail length, don't think you can't have fun with nail art. This manicure has flowers, 3D designs, and deep French tips.

Medium Square Nails

(Image credit: @nailzby_moe.214)

Medium square nails are just as versatile. From chrome details to negative-space designs, they offer more space to get creative with your vision.

Tapered Square Nails

(Image credit: @nailafied)

Tapered square nails are another chic version of the trend and one of my favorite nail shapes. You can tell a tapered square nail shape by looking at the side walls of the nail—they typically have a slightly "pinched" appearance.

Maximal Square Nails

(Image credit: @jaecrylics)

Of course, if you prefer an uber maximalist aesthetic, long square nails are for you, especially if you like charms and gems, alongside traditional hand-drawn nail art.

Vivienne Westwood Square Nails

(Image credit: @clawsbynene)

These square Vivienne Westwood-inspired nails are perfect for the indie sleaze resurgence that's currently happening.

Duck-Shaped Square Nails

(Image credit: @beyondbasicbreeanna)

If you've yet to try the duck nails trend, take a look at this version, which features stars and animal-print designs (and is nothing short of adorable).

Skittles Square Nails

(Image credit: @_nailsbyemmaa_)

Remember the skittles nail trend á la 2022 that used a different color on every nail? It's perfect for short manicures as is evidenced by this gorgeous set. Try neutral shades if you're wary of too much going on with your square nails.

