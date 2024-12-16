Bella Hadid’s Minimalist Nails Are Proof That Understated Manicures Never Go Out of Style
The model was spotted in the look at a pop-up for her brand, Ôrebella.
Bella Hadid’s love affair with minimalist beauty is still going strong. On Dec. 14, the supermodel attended a pop-up event for her fragrance brand Ôrebella wearing a holiday-red cardigan and matching heels, light-wash jeans, and an oversized coat that pulled the entire look together. The best part of her look? These simple, yet chic minimalist nails are so easily to recreate at home.
Hadid’s nails were first cut short and filed into a square shape. Then they were painted a soft beige color that allowed hints of her natural fingernails to peek through — a take on the naked manicure trend that’s been spotted on people like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Kaia Gerber. The look was devoid of any additional nail art, allowing the color to shine on its own, without clashing with her rather festive outfit.
Minimal nails have become a Hollywood mainstay over the last few years, with everything from the French tip to milky white nails being spotted on some of our favorite stars. That being said, whether you’re an avid gel user or prefer the ease of traditional nail lacquer, there are countless ways for you to achieve this look at home, so keep reading to discover some of our favorite nail polishes to achieve that “my nails but better” look at home.
Chanel's Particuliére is a deep taupe with a glossy finish. Perfect for those with a deeper skin tone, a swipe or two of this polish will give you results akin to concealer lips, but for your hands.
If you prefer a more mauve-toned manicure, this polish for Deborah Lippmann will become your new favorite. It has the shine of a gel polish but acts like a traditional polish formula. This makes for easy removal and fixing any chips a breeze.
Tired of Bubble Bath but still want a minimal, soft-pink manicure? One coat of Tickle My France-y will give you the look that you're going for, with the long-lasting durability that OPI polishes are known for.
Ariel Baker is the beauty writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
