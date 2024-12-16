Bella Hadid’s love affair with minimalist beauty is still going strong. On Dec. 14, the supermodel attended a pop-up event for her fragrance brand Ôrebella wearing a holiday-red cardigan and matching heels, light-wash jeans, and an oversized coat that pulled the entire look together. The best part of her look? These simple, yet chic minimalist nails are so easily to recreate at home.

Hadid’s nails were first cut short and filed into a square shape. Then they were painted a soft beige color that allowed hints of her natural fingernails to peek through — a take on the naked manicure trend that’s been spotted on people like Selena Gomez , Dua Lipa , and Kaia Gerber . The look was devoid of any additional nail art, allowing the color to shine on its own, without clashing with her rather festive outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minimal nails have become a Hollywood mainstay over the last few years, with everything from the French tip to milky white nails being spotted on some of our favorite stars. That being said, whether you’re an avid gel user or prefer the ease of traditional nail lacquer, there are countless ways for you to achieve this look at home, so keep reading to discover some of our favorite nail polishes to achieve that “my nails but better” look at home.

Chanel Le Vernis in Particuliére $32 at Chanel Chanel's Particuliére is a deep taupe with a glossy finish. Perfect for those with a deeper skin tone, a swipe or two of this polish will give you results akin to concealer lips, but for your hands.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Feeling Myself $20 at Nordstrom If you prefer a more mauve-toned manicure, this polish for Deborah Lippmann will become your new favorite. It has the shine of a gel polish but acts like a traditional polish formula. This makes for easy removal and fixing any chips a breeze.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Tickle My France-y $12 at Ulta Tired of Bubble Bath but still want a minimal, soft-pink manicure? One coat of Tickle My France-y will give you the look that you're going for, with the long-lasting durability that OPI polishes are known for.

