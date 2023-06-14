nordstrom
By Caitie Schlisserman
published

Summer has arrived, and we’re here to help you keep your cool. Treat yourself to our hand-selected beauty picks including next-level skincare, hair must-haves, dreamy scents, and shine-worthy makeup. These editor-approved finds will get you glowing and ready to soak up summer.

Put your best face forward with this specially curated mix of products that prime, hydrate, protect, and perfect.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream $28

Kiehl's

Ultra Facial Cream

$28

 Arcona Raspberry Clarifying Pads $40

Arcona

Raspberry Clarifying Pads

$40

 Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream $64

Charlotte Tilbury

Magic Cream

$64

 Osea Sea Minerals Mist $38

Osea

Sea Minerals Mist

$38

 Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 $22

Vacation

Chardonnay Oil SPF 30

$22

 Supergoop! Glowscreen $38

Supergoop!

Glowscreen

$38

 La Mer The Perfecting Primer $95

La Mer

The Perfecting Primer

$95

 Coola Classic Liplux Hydrating Lip Oil SPF 30 $18

Coola

Classic Liplux Hydrating Lip Oil SPF 30

$18

Become summer’s “mane” attraction with this next wave of hair must-haves, including sprays, treatments, tools, and more.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $599

Dyson

Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

$599

 Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Plant Brush $18

Tangle Teezer

The Ultimate Detangler Plant Brush

$18

 Briogeo Superfoods Banana + Coconut Soft Wave Texture Spray $25

Briogeo

Superfoods Banana + Coconut Soft Wave Texture Spray

$25

 Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream $52

Oribe

Supershine Moisturizing Cream

$52

 Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask $39

Briogeo

Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

$39

 Virtue Healing Hair Oil $44

Virtue

Healing Hair Oil

$44

 Dry Bar Dryer The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush $155

Dry Bar

Dryer The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush

$155

 Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask With Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil $28

Christophe Robin

Regenerating Mask With Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil

$28

From bronzer to highlighter to self-tanner, these products will help you find your summer glow without the sun damage. They’ll glow where no other product has gone before.

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil $100

Tom Ford

Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

$100

 Laura Mercier Oil Free Tinted Moisturizer $53

Laura Mercier

Oil Free Tinted Moisturizer

$53

 Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick $48

Westman Atelier

Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

$48

 Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation $44

Clinique

Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation

$44

 MAC Strobe Cream Moisturizer $36

MAC

Strobe Cream Moisturizer

$36

 St. Tropez Luxe Self Tan Body Serum $48

St. Tropez

Luxe Self Tan Body Serum

$48

 Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder $50

Dior

Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder

$50

 NARS Laguna Bronzing Powder $40

NARS

Laguna Bronzing Powder

$40

Get your lips ready for their close-up with glosses, sheers, and treatments to keep ‘em soft and supple all season long.

NARS Afterglow Lip Balm $28

NARS

Afterglow Lip Balm

$28

 Benefit Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint $21

Benefit

Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint

$21

 Laura Mercier Lip Glacé Lip Gloss $29

Laura Mercier

Lip Glacé Lip Gloss

$29

 Sara Happ The Lip Scrub $26

Sara Happ

The Lip Scrub

$26

 Dior Lip Glow Oil $40

Dior

Lip Glow Oil

$40

 Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow Tinted Lip Balm $40

Guerlain

KissKiss Bee Glow Tinted Lip Balm

$40

 Striectin Hyaluronic Omega Moisture Lip Mask $28

Striectin

Hyaluronic Omega Moisture Lip Mask

$28

These must-have eye picks perfectly mirror the summer sky from dusk to dawn.

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette $90

Tom Ford

Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette

$90

 Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow $36

Armani Beauty

Eye Tint Long Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow

$36

 Dior Show Waterproof Mascara $32

Dior Show

Waterproof Mascara

$32

 Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow $32

Laura Mercier

Caviar Stick Eyeshadow

$32

 Dior Show Brow Styler Ultrafine Precision Brow Pencil $34

Dior Show

Brow Styler Ultrafine Precision Brow Pencil

$34

 Bobbi Brown Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum Spray $98

Bobbi Brown

Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

$32

 Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil $29

Charlotte Tilbury

Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil

$29

 Hourglass Arch Brow Shaping Gel $29

Hourglass

Arch Brow Shaping Gel

$29

These crisp scents are quintessentially summer, evoking warm feelings and capturing breezy destinations.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette $68

Dior

Sauvage Eau de Toilette

$68

 Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette Fragrance $85

Maison Margiela

Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette Fragrance

$85

 Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum $108

Ellis Brooklyn

Salt Eau de Parfum

$108

 Tom Ford Soleil de Feu Eau de Parfum $180

Tom Ford

Soleil de Feu Eau de Parfum

$180

 Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Arancia di Capri Eau de Toilette $88

Acqua di Parma

Blu Mediterraneo Arancia di Capri Eau de Toilette

$88

 Armani Beauty Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum Spray $98

Armani Beauty

Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum Spray

$98

 Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne $155

Jo Malone

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

$155

 Aerie Beauty Mediterranean Honeysuckle Eau de Parfum $145

Aerie Beauty

Mediterranean Honeysuckle Eau de Parfum

$145
Beauty Director, Branded Content

Caitie Schlisserman is an L.A.-based beauty director with over a decade of branded content and editorial experience. She joined Who What Wear in 2014 as the first branded content editor and has worked her way up to overseeing the beauty department of the media revenue team. Before Who What Wear, Caitie helped launch FabFitFun's first subscription box and worked at a beauty startup where she assisted in successfully launching the editorial department.

