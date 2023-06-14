Summer has arrived, and we’re here to help you keep your cool. Treat yourself to our hand-selected beauty picks including next-level skincare, hair must-haves, dreamy scents, and shine-worthy makeup. These editor-approved finds will get you glowing and ready to soak up summer.
Put your best face forward with this specially curated mix of products that prime, hydrate, protect, and perfect.
Become summer’s “mane” attraction with this next wave of hair must-haves, including sprays, treatments, tools, and more.
Dyson
Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
$599
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Detangler Plant Brush
$18
Briogeo
Superfoods Banana + Coconut Soft Wave Texture Spray
$25
Oribe
Supershine Moisturizing Cream
$52
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
$39
Virtue
Healing Hair Oil
$44
Dry Bar
Dryer The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush
$155
Christophe Robin
Regenerating Mask With Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil
$28
From bronzer to highlighter to self-tanner, these products will help you find your summer glow without the sun damage. They’ll glow where no other product has gone before.
Tom Ford
Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
$100
Laura Mercier
Oil Free Tinted Moisturizer
$53
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
$48
Clinique
Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation
$44
MAC
Strobe Cream Moisturizer
$36
St. Tropez
Luxe Self Tan Body Serum
$48
Dior
Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder
$50
NARS
Laguna Bronzing Powder
$40
Get your lips ready for their close-up with glosses, sheers, and treatments to keep ‘em soft and supple all season long.
These must-have eye picks perfectly mirror the summer sky from dusk to dawn.
Tom Ford
Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette
$90
Armani Beauty
Eye Tint Long Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow
$36
Dior Show
Waterproof Mascara
$32
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eyeshadow
$32
Dior Show
Brow Styler Ultrafine Precision Brow Pencil
$34
Bobbi Brown
Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
$32
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock 'n' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
$29
Hourglass
Arch Brow Shaping Gel
$29
These crisp scents are quintessentially summer, evoking warm feelings and capturing breezy destinations.
Dior
Sauvage Eau de Toilette
$68
Maison Margiela
Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette Fragrance
$85
Ellis Brooklyn
Salt Eau de Parfum
$108
Tom Ford
Soleil de Feu Eau de Parfum
$180
Acqua di Parma
Blu Mediterraneo Arancia di Capri Eau de Toilette
$88
Armani Beauty
Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum Spray
$98
Jo Malone
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
$155
Aerie Beauty
Mediterranean Honeysuckle Eau de Parfum
$145