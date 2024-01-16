Taraji P. Henson’s Raspberry Blush Just Co-Signed 2024’s Biggest Makeup Trend

The first month of the year sets the tone for the biggest makeup trends to come, so it’s no surprise that the 2024 Emmys are serving up some massive beauty inspiration. If you need proof, allow me to direct your attention to Taraji P. Henson’s gorgeous raspberry-meets-purple blush situation. It extends from the apples of her cheeks all the way up to her temples, proving that colored blush is most definitely "in" for the next calendar year.

“I was so inspired by her raspberry/eggplant colored dress that I knew I wanted her skin to be warm and for her cheeks to pop,” makeup artist Saisha Beecham said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “For her cheek pop, I generously dusted L'Oréal Paris Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush, blending into her eyeshadow. It’s so bright and a lot goes a long way.”

Bright and bold blush that doubles as a face contour is predicted to transcend the Emmys red carpet. “As we simplify our makeup looks, we're using blush to contour more than actual contour,” makeup artist Jamie Greenberg previously said to Marie Claire when asked about her 2024 makeup predictions. “Contouring is just a technique to shade the face in a way that sculpts it however you want. You can make your cheekbones look more raised and snatched by applying glow blush on the outer part of them and up toward your temple," she added.

Henson’s makeup wasn’t the only trendy aspect of her glam. Her hair, which featured a slicked back ponytail, also made a huge statement. Despite having chopped her hair into a bob recently, Henson’s hairstylist Tym Wallance made this look possible with a handful of Hidden Crown hair extensions. “Capturing the beauty of Black women was my inspiration for Taraji’s Emmys look. I referenced the 90’s Supermodel to create a sleek, snatched, ponytail,” Wallace shared.

To shop Henson’s Emmys' glam, scroll ahead.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Blush Powder, Confident Pink $16 at Ulta