Tata Harper Is Letting Marie Claire Readers Shop Her *Insane* Birthday Sale Two Days Early

I really, truly, deeply love a good beauty sale. The discounts! The newness! The excitement! All that to say, one my all time favorite beauty brands—the one, the only, Tata Harper—has oh-so graciously made her annual Birthday Sale *extra* special for Marie Claire readers. The Queen of Green gave us an exclusive two-day preview to shop the sale on July 19 and July 20, before the rest of the world can get in on the action. All you have to do is enter code MCXTATA23 to get 25 percent off any $100 purchase.

Filling up your cart shouldn’t be all too difficult—every product in the line is effective, luxurious, and non-toxic. “I truly love the contribution we have made to the beauty industry, not only by creating innovative, high performance products to give our clients incredible results, but by paving the way to a more sustainable, accountable beauty industry,” the beauty founder exclusively told Marie Claire.

If you need a little ~inspiration~ on what to shop, allow me to be your guide. Here, I’m sharing my must-have, can’t-live-without, all-time-favorite Tata Harper products. So read ahead, shop exclusive early access to the sale, and prepare for gorgeous, glowing skin.

Regenerating Cleanser $88 at Tata Harper For a cleanser that’s going to double as a wakeup call for your skin, this is the way to go. It’s going to provide gentle exfoliation that’ll buff away dead skin cells, all while replenishing your skin with hydration.

Rejuvenating Serum $196 at Tata Harper This is a *must* for mature skin. A host of natural-origin botanicals come together in this super-powered formula to tighten, brighten, and plump. With continued use, I pinky promise your skin will look firmer and glowier.

Water Lock Moisturizer $68 at Tata Harper If you’ve never, ever tried the brand before this moment in time, Tata recommends testing out this lightweight—and refillable—moisturizer. “It’s a universal moisturizer that plumps the skin and makes it bouncy,” she says.

Resurfacing Mask $68 at Tata Harper I’ve been using this detoxifying mask since before my beauty editor days—and it remains my all time favorite. The tightening mask dries down in about 20 minutes, and once I wash it off with warm water, my skin looks beyond glowy. It’s a staple in my routine, especially in the summer.

Resurfacing Body Serum $155 at Tata Harper My biggest beauty lesson: Don’t skimp on body care—the skin on your body deserves the same TLC as the skin on your face. Enter: The Resurfacing Body Serum, which is packed with all-star ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, AHAs, and peptides.

Lip Creme $42 at Tata Harper This is more pigmented than your run-of-the-mill lip balm and quite frankly, a lot more hydrating, so it has essentially replaced my entire lip routine. It was designed with 23 bioactive ingredients that work synergistically to attract moisture to the lips and lock it in. I’ve been swiping the shade Blasé on repeat, and I swear my lips have never been more hydrated.